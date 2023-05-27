SHIPPENSBURG — Aidan Hodge wasn’t sure it was possible. Could a state champion really emerge from the slow heat?

Once the Hempfield senior finished the Class 3A boys 800 meters in 1:52.14, he waited and wondered.

“That’ll be up there,” Hodge thought to himself. “Maybe top three.”

No one in the faster heat could beat it. The gold medal Hodge has long coveted at the PIAA Track and Field Championships arrived in an unlikely way.

Hodge entered the race with plenty of motivation. He finished 10th in the 1,600, his best event, Friday. He had to stomach that disappointment for 24 hours.

“There was definitely some self-reflection,” Hodge said. “What I could have done right. What I did wrong. It was just putting that behind me and moving forward.”

Hodge’s qualifying time in the 800 ranked 20th. That was misleading. He was out of gas for that race at districts after pulling out a victory in a grueling 1,600 earlier in the day.

The senior’s PR in the 800 was 1:52.55, more in line with the best in the state. That’s the number he needed to post in the PIAA final.

Hodge ran away from the field in the first flight. He completed the opening lap in 55.60 and won by more than two seconds.

The top seeds came close to matching Hodge. Moon’s Jacob Puhalla was second at 1:52.45 followed by Central Dauphin’s Timothy Roden at 1:52.70. Hodge prevailed by .31 seconds.

“I learned that I can dig deeper than I thought I could to achieve something amazing,” Hodge said. “It taught me a lot about running itself. It taught me a lot about who I am as a person and what I can do if I stay committed and stay determined.”

Hodge’s career ended in a way he never expected. His state gold didn’t come in the 1,600 or 3,200, which were once his preferred races.

“This is the cherry on top,” he said. “It’s amazing. I can’t describe how I feel right now.”

The slow heat isn’t always slow. Especially when Hodge is running in it.

Finding his place

After finishing ninth in the 1,600 Friday, Colin Whitaker entered the 3,200 with one focus: a medal. The color didn’t matter.

The Lampeter-Strasburg junior shaved about seven seconds off his PR to finish in 9:00.66. That earned him sixth in the fastest two-mile in PIAA history.

Hatboro-Horsham’s Brian DiCola won gold in Class 3A at 8:47.39. The senior was followed by Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak and Butler’s Drew Griffith. All three ran faster than the previous meet record.

Whitaker can turn his attention toward his next milestone. He wants to get under 9 minutes.

Making it back

Gabe Lewis nearly missed out on the postseason when he tweaked his hamstring in the final dual meet earlier this month. The injury knocked the Cedar Crest sprinter out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships.

Lewis returned in time to place third at districts and earn a return to trip states. The senior finished in 10.84 and placed sixth in the Class 3A boys 100. It was his second state medal. He was eighth last season.

“I’m proud of it,” Lewis said. “Last year when I was in this race, I was just happy to be here. I wasn’t really running for anything. It was cool to come back here again and run way better.”

Susquehanna Township’s Lex Cyrus won the 100 in 10.67. It was the same time Lewis posted as a PR during prelims.

Cedar Crest’s 400 relay, with Lewis anchoring Leo Tirado, Kyle Rauchut and Nick Garman, placed sixth.

Keller grabs fourth

Nick Keller returned to the site of his breakout performance to claim a state medal he always hoped was within reach.

The Ephrata sophomore set L-L League bests in the 100, 200 and 400 when he competed at the Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg on April 22. That’s when he arrived as a contender.

“It was one of my first competitive races outdoors,” Keller said. “Once I ran that, it gave me a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season. I’m pretty comfortable here.”

Keller finished the Class 3A boys 400 in 48.27 to place fourth. Abington’s Luke Coleman won the event at 47.26.

It was an impressive medal haul for Keller this season. He took gold in all three sprints at the L-L meet and won the 400 at districts.