Hitting one of the hurdles is always the scary part. It’s inevitable and it’s usually painful. Overcoming that fear is the first step.

Brooke Denlinger collided with the inevitable eight days before the Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships. She clipped a hurdle at a meet in West Chester and finished in 20th place.

That setback didn’t slow down Conestoga Valley’s sophomore. Somehow, it made her faster.

“It definitely takes a lot of perseverance,” Denlinger said. “You’re always gonna fall. You’re always gonna have to just get back up if you want it that bad. That was me.”

Denlinger swept the 100 and 300 hurdles at the league meet at Hempfield Saturday. She shattered two PRs along the way.

Only four athletes, boys and girls, took individual gold in multiple events. There was Ephrata’s Nick Keller in the 100, 200 and 400, Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge in the 800 and 1,600 and McCaskey’s Kamyah Wright in the 100 and 200.

That list features some of the L-L League’s best. Denlinger now ranks among them.

Denlinger started running the 100 hurdles when she arrived as a freshman. She started the 300 hurdles at the beginning of this season. It’s safe to say she’s a fast learner.

“It’s the work that she puts in and the type of kid she is,” CV coach Rick Periandi said. “To be so young, but to also be so savvy in what she does really puts her above a lot of the competition she faces. She can handle the moment.”

This was Denlinger’s toughest test to date. She responded with huge improvements over her top times.

Denlinger finished the 100 hurdles in 15.58 and edged Elco’s Jacey Hentz by .01 seconds. Denlinger never topped 16.17 before this meet. She finished the 300 hurdles in 46.31 to hold off Manheim Central’s Liz Voegele by .12 seconds. That was more than a second faster than Denlinger’s previous PR.

“I knew this was one of the meets of the season,” she said. “I think I pushed myself past my limits.”

Denlinger’s performance allowed her to reassess her possibilities for the rest of the month. She will be seeded ninth in the 100 and sixth in the 300 in District Three Class 3A this week. Her goal is to medal and qualify for states.

There’s room to improve, especially in the 300, where Denlinger needed to slow down to overcome a few of the hurdles.

Periandi said Denlinger has been working on maintaining her form and mechanics while staying at top speed. That’s the challenge and the ticket to an even lower time.

The league meet showed Denlinger was able to find another gear when she was pushed by top competition. Winning two gold medals was beyond her expectations.

“It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “It feels amazing. Truly incredible.”

Denlinger is just getting started. She could have two more meets this month and two more seasons to continue to set the L-L standard.

“She seems to be one of those who just has the natural ability to do it,” Periandi said. “It’s just a matter of, ‘What’s your ceiling?’ We’ve got to keep working to see where we can get it.”

Finding that ceiling will be the fun part. All we know for sure is it’s pretty high.