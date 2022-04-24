The records below are the top five L-L League performances for the boys and girls in the 100-meter dash, long jump, high jump and pole vault. The records, for performances in L-L League meets, invitationals, districts and states, are culled from BobTrump.com, where you can find more detailed results from these events as well as the other track events.

Note: A person is listed only once per event, so it’s possible someone could have additional performances that would be ranked. But those are not listed.

100

Boys

1 Walter Whack, McCaskey, 10.2, 1983

2 Jaren Hayes, Cedar Crest, 10.3, 2001

3 Tony Jefferson, McCaskey, 10.6, 1996

4 Kelvin Reyes, Cedar Crest, 10.6, 2004

5 Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10.64, 2019

Girls

1 Brooke Gilliford, Manheim Township, 11.8, 1997

2 Christina Carpenter, Hempfield, 11.9, 2001

3 Leslie Hummer, Annville-Cleona, 11.9, 1985

4 Reagan Hess, Annville-Cleona, 11.92, 2017

5 Leah Graybill, Warwick, 11.96, 2019

Long Jump

Boys

1 Pete Habegger, Cedar Crest, 24-8, 2004

2 Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg, 24-1.5, 2019

3 Caesar Westbrook, McCaskey, 24, 2006

4 Tom Rath, Solanco, 23-10.25, 1984

5 Will Rivers, Manheim Central, 23-7.5, 2019

Girls

1 Regan Hess, Annville-Cleona, 19-1.75, 2017

2 Shadana Patterson, Hempfield, 19-0.25, 1994

3 Leslie Hummer, Annville-Cleona, 18-10, 1987

4 Jodi Heistand, Hempfield, 18-9.25, 1991

5 Aviona Saunders, Conestoga Valley, 18-6.25, 2018

High Jump

Boys

1 Dane Hollinger, Cedar Crest, 7-0, 1981

2 Doug Myrback, McCaskey, 7-0, 1980

3 Andrew Batula, Annville-Cleona, 6-11, 2008

4 Leander Toney, McCaskey, 6-10, 2006

5 Nick Plack, Manheim Township, 6-9, 1997

Girls

1 Angie Messner, Garden Spot, 5-10, 2009

2 Kathianne Sellers, Manheim Township, 5-9, 1991

3 Ariel Jones, Cedar Crest, 5-7.5, 2017

4 Jodi Heistand, Hempfield, 5-6, 1991

4 Jadine Fahnastock, Ephrata, 5-6, 1977

5 Sally Keller, Elco, 5-6, 1981

Pole Vault

Boys

1 Matt Julian, Penn Manor, 15-7, 2019

2 Jon Andrews, Garden Spot, 15-0, 2006

3 David Patzer, Hempfield, 15-0, 2009

4 Derek DiAngeis, Northern Lebanon, 15-0, 2013

5 Oliver Harbuck, McCaskey, 14-9, 2009

Girls

1 Mackenzie Horn, Manheim Township, 13-7.25, 2018

2 Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-5, 2019

3 Erin Wimters, Lebanon, 12-8, 2014

4 Carena Notolli, Hempfield, 12-6, 2017

5 Jocelyn Witmer, Penn Manor, 12-3, 2008