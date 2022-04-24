The records below are the top five L-L League performances for the boys and girls in the 100-meter dash, long jump, high jump and pole vault. The records, for performances in L-L League meets, invitationals, districts and states, are culled from BobTrump.com, where you can find more detailed results from these events as well as the other track events.
Note: A person is listed only once per event, so it’s possible someone could have additional performances that would be ranked. But those are not listed.
100
Boys
1 Walter Whack, McCaskey, 10.2, 1983
2 Jaren Hayes, Cedar Crest, 10.3, 2001
3 Tony Jefferson, McCaskey, 10.6, 1996
4 Kelvin Reyes, Cedar Crest, 10.6, 2004
5 Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10.64, 2019
Girls
1 Brooke Gilliford, Manheim Township, 11.8, 1997
2 Christina Carpenter, Hempfield, 11.9, 2001
3 Leslie Hummer, Annville-Cleona, 11.9, 1985
4 Reagan Hess, Annville-Cleona, 11.92, 2017
5 Leah Graybill, Warwick, 11.96, 2019
Long Jump
Boys
1 Pete Habegger, Cedar Crest, 24-8, 2004
2 Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg, 24-1.5, 2019
3 Caesar Westbrook, McCaskey, 24, 2006
4 Tom Rath, Solanco, 23-10.25, 1984
5 Will Rivers, Manheim Central, 23-7.5, 2019
Girls
1 Regan Hess, Annville-Cleona, 19-1.75, 2017
2 Shadana Patterson, Hempfield, 19-0.25, 1994
3 Leslie Hummer, Annville-Cleona, 18-10, 1987
4 Jodi Heistand, Hempfield, 18-9.25, 1991
5 Aviona Saunders, Conestoga Valley, 18-6.25, 2018
High Jump
Boys
1 Dane Hollinger, Cedar Crest, 7-0, 1981
2 Doug Myrback, McCaskey, 7-0, 1980
3 Andrew Batula, Annville-Cleona, 6-11, 2008
4 Leander Toney, McCaskey, 6-10, 2006
5 Nick Plack, Manheim Township, 6-9, 1997
Girls
1 Angie Messner, Garden Spot, 5-10, 2009
2 Kathianne Sellers, Manheim Township, 5-9, 1991
3 Ariel Jones, Cedar Crest, 5-7.5, 2017
4 Jodi Heistand, Hempfield, 5-6, 1991
4 Jadine Fahnastock, Ephrata, 5-6, 1977
5 Sally Keller, Elco, 5-6, 1981
Pole Vault
Boys
1 Matt Julian, Penn Manor, 15-7, 2019
2 Jon Andrews, Garden Spot, 15-0, 2006
3 David Patzer, Hempfield, 15-0, 2009
4 Derek DiAngeis, Northern Lebanon, 15-0, 2013
5 Oliver Harbuck, McCaskey, 14-9, 2009
Girls
1 Mackenzie Horn, Manheim Township, 13-7.25, 2018
2 Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-5, 2019
3 Erin Wimters, Lebanon, 12-8, 2014
4 Carena Notolli, Hempfield, 12-6, 2017
5 Jocelyn Witmer, Penn Manor, 12-3, 2008