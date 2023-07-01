Nathan Henderson felt a twinge of nostalgia when he went under the bleachers for his pre-race stretch. It reminded him of dual meets when he and his teammates used to seek shelter from the rain.

The McCaskey grad was back at Barney Ewell Stadium six years after he won a PIAA gold medal. He ran four laps that were different from any he ran before.

“I had to come out here and support my high school,” said Henderson, who walked around wearing a McCaskey cross country T-shirt. “I had to rep them. It was pretty fun.”

The Gordie Kraft Summer Meet was unlike most track and field occasions. Competitors ranged from state champs to grade schoolers. It was a celebration of the past and a glimpse of the future.

Coach Derek Jennings organized and promoted the inaugural meet. It honored Kraft, a McCaskey legend and one of the county’s most accomplished track coaches, who died in March.

For this gathering to become an attraction, marquee names were needed. Henderson was one of them.

“I think Gordie is up there watching,” Jennings said. “When we decided to name it after him, we were like, ‘We’ve got to do this big and do it right.’ Why not Nathan Henderson, the greatest distance runner in McCaskey history? When he said he was in, I’m like, ‘All right, we’re making this happen.’”

Henderson left behind a legacy with the Red Tornado. He won PIAA Class 3A gold in the 3,200 with a time of 9:01.77. It was a Lancaster-Lebanon League record back then. His high school PR in the 1,600 was 4:11.13, which ranks in the top 10 in league history.

From there, Henderson went to Syracuse, where he became an All-American. His college career ended in May and he’s sorting out what comes next.

“To be honest, I still haven’t completely comprehended it yet,” Henderson said. “It was only a month ago when I was racing for Syracuse. Every day that passes it gets a little bit more real. Right now I’m just kind of floating around seeing where life takes me.”

The Gordie Kraft Meet allowed Henderson to momentarily turn back the clock. He received some help from another L-L state champion.

Jennings sent a message to Aidan Hodge, a Hempfield grad who won the PIAA Class 3A 800 five weeks ago, to see if he wanted to compete. Hodge couldn’t because of his commitment to the University of Mississippi. Jennings asked Hodge to pace Henderson instead. That was no problem.

For the first 1,000 meters, two all-timers at different stages of their athletic lives ran step for step. It was a sight any local track enthusiast could appreciate.

Henderson won the mile by more than 23 seconds. He finished in 4:04.59. The hope was to break four minutes, like he once did at Syracuse. The other athletes tried to help Henderson reach that magical number. They sprinted back and forth across the infield to cheer him through the final 400 meters.

It was a tough night to run long distances. Air quality was poor because of the Canadian wildfires and Henderson’s legs grew heavy as his steps mounted. He ran out of steam over the final 100.

“I’ve seen Nathan run quite a few times obviously,” Jennings said. “To see the grit on his face with one lap to go, I knew he was hurting. I’m sure the air had something to do with it. He went for it. That’s what we asked, what we hoped and what we got to see.”

Henderson earned an undergraduate degree in forensics and a graduate degree in medicolegal death investigations. His dream job is to help solve crimes as a lab scientist.

Competing on the road and on the track remains a goal no matter where his work life takes him. A half-marathon is already on his schedule for November.

“I don’t plan on giving up running any time soon,” Henderson said. “I’ll quit when my body does.”

Henderson was no longer a high school phenom when he returned to McCaskey Thursday. He was a cherished alumnus.

Rarely does an athlete get the chance to return to his alma mater and compete on his former stage. Henderson gave the crowd a thrill and reminded everyone why he ranks with the L-L’s best.

“I hope everybody remembers that one,” Jennings said. “That was special.”