David Farley was initially skeptical. Athletes often say they’re joining the track team. Then, when spring arrives, he never sees them.

Quincy Stewart insisted his promise was real. After missing his eighth grade season due to COVID-19 and sitting out the next two years, the Columbia junior was ready to return.

Stewart showed up to workouts in January and never stopped.

“I thought I’d do it to get better at football,” he said. “But it looks like I’m doing better here.”

He won the 400 meters in Class 2A at the District Three track and field championships at Shippensburg last weekend. It was the next step in an unfinished comeback story.

Farley immediately saw Stewart’s talent. It was a matter of finding the right events. He started with the 100 and 200 and ran those all season.

Stewart didn’t attempt the 400 until the penultimate dual meet on May 1.

A lack of experience didn’t slow him down. He finished in 51.11 seconds and pulled away from the field by .67 seconds in only his third time competing in the event.

“All you have to do is come and do the work,” Farley said. “We have a lot of talented athletes at our school that just don’t see the rewards of running track.”

Stewart planned to compete in the 100 and 200 at districts but Columbia’s coaching staff was hesitant to enter him in the 400 due to a heavy workload. His qualifying time was near the top, so they went for it.

He can add a medal at the PIAA championships this weekend. His District Three time, the only fully automated time he has recorded, ranks 14th out of 24 qualifiers. There’s room to improve as Stewart learns the intricacies of the race.

When Stewart stood atop the medal stand for the first time on Saturday, he had a loud cheering section.

Cedric Stewart, his dad, brought a plastic crown that he handed to his son. The family also wore T-shirts displaying Quincy’s name.

These achievements are far beyond Stewart’s preseason expectations.

“It feels great,” he said. “In front of all these people, with all these teams here and I got first.”

Farley talks to his athletes about the sound one hears walking around Seth Grove Stadium on meet days. He calls it the clink-clink; when multiple medals brush together.

Stewart returned to the stand when he finished the 200 in 23.07, taking fourth place.

“That’s an attention-getter,” Farley said. “People turn and look at that sound.”

Farley hopes Stewart’s instant success encourages Columbia athletes to try track.

He posted photos of Stewart on Facebook to show that the Crimson Tide had a new champ.

“We’re going to use Quincy as the poster boy,” Farley said. “I might even take him to the elementary schools with the medals around his neck.”