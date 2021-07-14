The 1971 Lancaster County League track meet was held May 9, 1971, on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College. The winner of the boys' dual meet was Solanco, with the Golden Mules’ 46 points edging Hempfield’s 35 points.

Of the 14 events, the Golden Mules scored in all but one - the triple jump. Meanwhile, pre-meet favorite Hempfield scored in only eight events, three of those running competitions.

On a track left muddy from rain the night before, the Mules took the lead over the Black Knights by taking the top-two spots in the pole vault.

The Black Knights were led by Dan Landis, who placed second in discus and fourth in the shot put, while Hempfield teammates Randy Shenk, Bernie Ebersole and Roly Shover went 1-2-3 in the javelin.

At the time, Solanco was led by track & field standout Ben Work, who was then rivaling Hempfield’s Jeff Bradley.

Individual standouts: Manheim Township runner Rod Barthe won both the 100 and 220, and ran a leg of the third-place 880 relay team. Donegal junior Martin Heisey won both the high jump and the long jump.

Elizabethtown junior Steve Walmer won the discus and the shot put. Penn Manor’s Lennie Stachitas did not win an event, but finished second in the high jump, long jump and low hurdles.

Donegal, competing in the county league meet for just the second time, finished with 23 ½ points. On a related, Heisey went on to become an accomplished LNP photographer and was later inducted into the Donegal High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He is now retired.

Surprise: After winning the county title, Solanco coach Art Harrington told the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal, “We are a good dual meet team, but we are not the type of team that can win a meet like the county meet. ...This is a real surprise. I did not think that we could win, but the kids thought they could win.”

Harrington was in his third season as the Solanco track & field coach that season. He went on to coach for more than 30 years, along the way winning at least a dozen District Three championships. A scholarship is now setup in Harrington’s name at Solanco, the school’s track now bears his name.