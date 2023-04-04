A few Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field athletes are chasing history this spring.

Solanco’s Katie Urbine already ranks among the league’s all-time best pole vaulters, and Warwick’s Ella Lucas has a record in sight in the discus.

McCaskey’s girls 1,600-meter relay team, which features Kamiah Wright, Isabella Shertzer, Lucie De Syon and Kamyah Wright, earned All-America recognition during the indoor season.

The league is loaded with talent. Here are five things to watch as league competition continues this month. (Cited results do not reflect events contested Monday.)

Setting the bar

Urbine won the state indoor title when she made it over 13 feet, 6 inches for the first time at the end of February. Only two girls, Mount Saint Joseph’s Veronica Vacca and Villa Maria’s Maddy Kelley, surpassed 13 feet during the outdoor schedule last season.

The Solanco senior placed second at the PIAA Class 3A meet 10 months ago, and state outdoor gold is the one item missing from Urbine’s decorated career. The L-L championship meet record of 13-0, set by Manheim Township’s Mackenzie Horn in 2018 (the same year she hit 13-7.25 at districts), is within reach.

Don’t forget about Urbine in the long jump, either. Her PR is 17-6, second-best in the league, and she was a district medalist in that event.

Getting a jump

Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier is the returning league champion in the triple jump and long jump. Knier, a 2,000-point scorer in basketball and All-State volleyball player, has announced she’ll compete in track at the University of Pennsylvania.

Warwick junior Katie Becker is the runaway favorite in the high jump after winning district gold and PIAA silver in Class 3A last season. Becker is the only returning high jumper in the state to have cleared 5-10.

Annville-Cleona senior Noah Gunderson won the Class 2A boys high jump at districts when he cleared 6-6. He’s a contender for state gold. The triple jump and long jump league titles are there for the taking with no clear-cut favorite among the boys.

Big throws

Lucas, a senior, is in a class by herself in the discus. The PIAA Class 3A silver medalist reached 156-0 at outdoor nationals last year. The L-L League meet record is 159-10, set by Garden Spot’s Eliese Mitchell in 1999.

Lampeter-Strasburg senior Maggie Swarr is the reigning league champ and a state medalist in the javelin. Other top returnees are Knier and Elco’s Samantha Nelson. Cedar Crest freshman Eliana Schneider burst onto the scene by reaching 135-7 at the Bruce Dallas Invitational last weekend.

Donegal junior Nya Bantum and Manheim Central sophomore Laci Nelson finished 1-2 in the league shot put and figure to be in the mix again.

McCaskey senior Matthew Remash is the returning boys league champ in the javelin. Elco senior Colin Daub was second in the discus and Ephrata’s Weston Nolt was fourth in the shot put last season.

Speed to burn

Cedar Crest freshman Kaddel Howard made a loud introduction when she won the 400 and placed second in the 200 at indoor states last month.

Howard topped out at 55.43 in the 400, which ranked first in the state this winter. Only two girls posted a faster time outdoors last spring. The freshman hit the line in 24.59 in the 200, which was third-best among indoor competitors. Thirteen girls, including L-L 200 champ Kamyah Wright, broke 25 seconds outdoors last year.

Ephrata junior Jianna Long is one to watch in the 400. Long, who is recovering from a knee injury, placed second at states when she hit her PR of 55.82. She was also the league’s 100 champion.

The top returning boys sprinter is Cedar Crest senior Gabe Lewis, whose PRs are 10.75, set last weekend, in the 100 and 22.88 in the 200. Lewis won the L-L 100 and placed third at districts.

Long distance dedication

Hempfield senior Aidan Hodge, who swept the 1,600 and 3,200 at the league meet last season, is wrapping up his impressive scholastic career this season. Hodge’s top time in the 1,600 is 4:13.15 and his PR in the 3,200 is 9:10.14. He was a district medalist in both events.

Lampeter-Strasburg junior Colin Whitaker was a district champion and placed fourth in the state in Class 2A cross country. Whitaker’s PR in the 3,200 is the best in the league at 9:07.62.

McCaskey’s Shertzer and Milana Breuninger are following up strong seasons in the 800.

Shertzer is the defending league champ and has a PR of 2:15.46. Breuninger posted her best time at 2:17.09 when she won silver at districts.

Breuninger is the league champ in the 1,600 and 3,200. Ephrata’s Madison Kimmel has a PR of 5:10.76 and was a district medalist in the mile.