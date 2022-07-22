Lancaster City Track Club member and Solanco star pole vaulter Katie Urbine, center, runs to support young runners Ella Jennings, 7, left, and Loyalty Jones, 7, right during an inter squad meet at McCaskey High School in Lancaster Wednesday July 20, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Members of the Lancaster City Track Club pose for a recent photo. Eleven athletes will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for the four-day USATF Junior Olympics, which open July 29, 2021.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Four girls lined up in the starting blocks to run a 100-meter dash on the McCaskey High School track on a sunny, muggy evening Wednesday. A gun fired to signal the beginning of the race. The girls sprinted forward down the track.
Among them was Katie Urbine, the Solanco rising senior coming off an impressive junior campaign in the pole vault last spring. On either side of Urbine were a pair of 7-year-olds, Ella Jennings and Loyalty Jones. Urbine wasn’t competing against them, but rather jogging alongside and encouraging the younger girls as they sprinted forward.
“I love being able to help out little kids,” Urbine said. “When they watch us, they see us and want to be us.”
Such a scene sometimes unfolds during intrasquad meets put on by the Lancaster City Track Club during the hot summer months.
The club, now in its 10th summer season, is soon sending 14 of its members, ages 12 to 18, to compete in the upcoming AAU Junior Olympic Games Track and Field championships, set to be held Aug. 1-6 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Among them are Urbine and McCaskey rising senior sprinter Kamyah Wright. Both want to perform especially well at the event as college recruitment has begun to ramp up, with the pair receiving heavy interest from NCAA Division I programs.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Wright said. “Colleges are looking at every athlete. You want to be the top one they’re looking for. You want to stand out and be different. To do that, your times need to be more competitive than others they’re recruiting.”
Participants sign up for their respective events during a Lancaster City Track Club inter squad meet at McCaskey High School in Lancaster Wednesday July 20, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Last spring, Wright won three gold medals and a silver medal at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships, two silver medals at the District Three championships and a silver medal at the PIAA championships. All were in short-distance sprinting events.
Meanwhile, Urbine is the back-to-back L-L girls champion pole vaulter who collected a District Three gold medal and a PIAA silver medal in the event last spring, along the way logging a career-best height of 13 feet. Three weeks after the state meet, Urbine placed ninth in the pole vault at the New Balance Nationals, clearing a height of 11-1.75.
“I didn’t perform well at New Balance Nationals,” Urbine said. “(College) coaches like to see if you can recover and do better.”
Hence the desire to have a bounceback performance at the AAU Junior Olympic Games Track and Field championships, where Urbine will also compete in the 100-meter dash.
“The faster you are it helps you in pole vault because then you can use bigger poles and complete a bigger jump,” she said. “Speed is everything.”
This explains why Urbine will run with Wright on the club’s 400 relay team at the national AAU event.
“I wish I could stay with these girls year-round,” Urbine said. “I’ve become good friends with them.”
This is the second year Urbine is competing for the Lancaster City Track Club, which she originally heard about through a combination of word of mouth and the fact the club’s coach, Derek Jennings, is a Solanco alum — Jennings is the head coach of the McCaskey cross country and track and field programs.
Aside from Urbine, the other 13 club members headed to the AAU event are students within the School District of Lancaster. All qualified for the national event by placing in the top six of their event at a regional meet held at Widener University.