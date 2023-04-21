When: Today, Monday, Tuesday, all matches beginning at 4 p.m.

Who: Top two teams from each section.

Matchups: Today, quarterfinals — Cocalico (Section Two runner-up, 8-5) at Manheim Township (Section One runner-up, 11-2); Pequea Valley (Section Three runner-up, 12-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (Section Two champion, 11-2). Monday, semifinals — Cocalico-Manheim Township winner at Lancaster Country Day (Section Three winner, 14-0); Pequea Valley-Lampeter-Strasburg winner at Cedar Crest (Section One winner, 13-0). Tuesday, final — Monday’s winners at Donegal.

Last year’s champion: Lancaster Country Day.

Notes: Lancaster Country Day and Cedar Crest, last year’s champion and runner-up, respectively, both come into the tournament undefeated. Each are also the top teams in the District Three ratings, the Cougars in Class 2A and the Falcons in 3A. Among their two common opponents, LCD beat Dallastown 5-0, Crest won 3-2; and LCD beat Hempfield 4-0, Crest won 6-1. ... Manheim Township’s two losses were to Cedar Crest and Dallastown – the same as last year. ... The Falcons beat both Section Two entrants, 5-0 over Lampeter-Strasburg and 7-0 over Cocalico, and defeated the Streaks 5-2 in both teams’ Section One opener in March. ... Lampeter-Strasburg’s only other loss was 3-2 to McCaskey, which was 10-3 and third in Section One at 4-2. ... Pequea Valley’s only loss was 7-0 to Country Day in their Section Three opener in March.

Next: L-L singles and doubles flight tournaments, April 27, April 29, May 1.