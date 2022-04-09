The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis landscape got a lot more defined after some key matches this week, and sets up some with as much or more significance for next week.

Matches likely to determine section titles will be played over the next 10 days, as the postseason quickly approaches, after last week’s action started to separate the contenders from pretenders.

In Section One, Hempfield has a huge one Wednesday at Cedar Crest – assuming the Black Knights first get by county rival Manheim Township (7-2, 2-1 Section One) on Monday. The Knights and Falcons have identical 3-0 section marks, as well as 9-1 overall records – and each lost 3-2 to a powerful Dallastown team, which is undefeated and No. 1 in the District Three Class 3A power rankings.

The Section Two title will likely come down to Thursday, when Cocalico (5-3, 2-0 Section Two) visits Conestoga Valley (5-2, 3-0).

Lampeter-Strasburg won its only section match, but is just 3-5 overall. The Pioneers have three section matches scheduled the first three days of this coming week.

A lot of teams were in play in Section Three entering the week. One, Elco (6-4, 2-3 in the section) suffered three section losses. Another, Donegal (7-2, 5-1), which handed Elco its third loss of the week, isn’t exactly out of the picture, but the Indians were thrashed 7-0 by Lancaster Country Day on Wednesday.

So the Cougars (7-1, 4-0), whose only loss is to the same Dallastown team that defeated Hempfield and Cedar Crest, look to be heading toward a mammoth showdown with Pequea Valley (9-0, 6-0), which posted four wins this week and is the only overall unbeaten team in the league. That matchup is scheduled for Wednesday at Country Day.

Postseason approaches

With the regular season quickly winding down, here’s a quick reminder of some dates to note:

L-L League team tournament: Starts April 21, with finals April 26.

L-L flight tournament: Starts April 28 and concludes May 2.

District Three team tournament: Starts May 4, with finals May 11.

District Three singles tournament: May 6-7.

District Three doubles tournament: May 13-14.