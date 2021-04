With the postseason about to begin in high school boys' tennis, LNP | LancasterOnline sportswriters John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross talk with Pequea Valley coach Eric Burns and his son, Brady, who is one of the best players in the L-L. The L-L Spring Sports Roundtable is sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital.

