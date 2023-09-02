It’s very early in the season, but there’s already one thing that stands out: There won’t be many — if any — undefeated girls tennis teams at the end of this regular season in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The biggest name not on the short list of undefeated teams is Manheim Township, which is 1-1 in the early going.

But L-L teams shouldn’t get too excited about their hopes of dethroning the Streaks, who have won the last eight league titles. That’s because their loss came Thursday to New Oxford, the team that ended its six-year run as District Three Class 3A champions last year.

A point of note, though: While the Colonials eked out a 3-2 win over Township last year, they were a much more convincing 5-0 winner in their match Thursday. And according to Arbiterlive.com, New Oxford is 5-0, winning each match by that same 5-0 score.

So through Friday’s matches, only two teams had a zero in the loss column. One of those teams isn’t surprising. Lancaster Country Day, which went 18-2 last year, losing to Township in the L-L final before going on to win the district 2A crown, is at 4-0.

The other team is a bit of a surprise. Donegal, which was fourth in Section Two a year ago, is 2-0, with wins over Cedar Crest and West York.

What does that tell us? It’s obviously too early to tell, but we know an undefeated regular season is off the table for all but two teams.

It also doesn’t tell us the strength of teams. Those already with a loss, such as Township, can obviously still turn out to be champions, whether section, league, district, or even state.

Let’s get started

While all but one team has played at least two matches through the first two weeks, only L-L Section Three teams have begun league play. Those matches were Wednesday.

And while Lancaster Country Day is a heavy favorite to run the table in the section, four other teams can at least say they’re tied for first at the moment. Annville-Cleona, Linden Hall, Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley join LCD with 1-0 section marks.

A battle to the end?

While there may not be much suspense in the Sections One and Three races, things are a bit more muddled in Section Two. As defending champion Manheim Central would seem to be the team to beat, but graduation took its toll on the Barons.

Perhaps it might come down to Central hosting Elizabethtown, which was third last season, on Sept. 25 in the last section match of the season. Those two are each 3-1 — the Barons’ loss was 3-2 to traditional York power Central York, while E-town lost (7-0) to Country Day.

L-S, which was second a year ago, is 4-1, losing 5-0 to Township.

And then, of course, there are the 2-0 Indians of Donegal, including the 4-3 win over Cedar Crest from Section One.

So there are likely to be plenty of other key matches in the meantime. Section play, in both One and Two, gets underway Tuesday.

Be prepared

Here are matches of some significance in the next two weeks (all matches begin at 4 p.m.):

Tuesday: Manheim Township at Conestoga Valley (2-2 and section runner-up last season); Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal; Lancaster Country Day at Elco (Section Three runner-up last season).

Thursday: Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central; Solanco (3-1) at Donegal.

Monday, Sept. 11: Hempfield (2-1) at Manheim Township; Donegal at Elizabethtown.