Lancaster Country Day made quick work of Cedar Crest on Wednesday.

That didn’t necessarily mean it was easy.

“We needed to play better and the boys knew that,” said LCD boys tennis coach Chris Wilson.

And so they did, defeating the Falcons 3-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League team tournament final at Donegal.

“It’s an amazing experience again, especially being our last year as seniors,” said LCD No. 1 player Nile Abadir, including fellow senior Freddie Bloom in his sentiment. “I do not take it for granted. It’s something we worked for, we trained for. It’s one of our goals we had for the season.”

The results might not indicate it, but the match was a battle of No. 1-rated teams in District Three: Cedar Crest in Class 3A and Country Day in 2A.

“More power to them; they’re a fantastic team,” Falcons coach Phil Rader said. “Their three singles guys are just phenomenal. ... I’m proud of our guys.

“The scores may not show it, but just watching some individual points and watching home some guys handled themselves ... I just saw some high-quality tennis, even though, of course, the score doesn’t reflect it.”

Country Day, now 16-0 on the season, captured all three singles to clinch the outcome. They ended in the sequential order, first Abadir winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, then Michael Georgelis 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Bloom 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, minutes before the Falcons’ Charlie Robbins and Isaac Wolf won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

“It was a priority for the season, so it feels good, especially against a really good team,” Bloom said of the title.

“Nile and I are pretty much best friends, so it’s been really cool to play with him all these years,” he said. “It’s definitely sweet, not only because winning the league is great, it’s sweet to do it with my best friend.”

Country Day won the first set 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, but trailed 4-3 in the second when the match was ended.

“It’s winning those individual matches, but we’re working as a team, each doubles team, each singles player in practice is working on their own weaknesses,” Abadir said. “We’re building each other, we’re talking, we’re having discussions. That’s what we were working on throughout this season.”

The Cougars won their second straight L-L title, having defeated the Falcons 3-2 in last year’s final.

“They’re the front-runner to win (Class 2A) states,” Rader said of the Cougars. “I’m excited about what we’ve got in districts, in (Class 3A). ... I’m really happy we won’t have to play them again.”

Both teams will return to action next week when the District Three team tournament gets under way Wednesday, May 3.

“There’s a reason why they were undefeated,” Wilson said of the Falcons. “They’ll go far in (Class 3A).”