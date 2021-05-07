Nile Abadir and Brady Burns appear to be on a collision course — again.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League players each had easy wins during the first day of the District Three Boys Tennis Singles Championships Friday at Racquet Club West.

Abadir, a Lancaster Country Day sophomore, didn’t lose a game in his two matches while Burns, a senior at Pequea Valley, lost one in each of his.

The top-seeded Abadir meets fourth-seeded Adam Warren of Trinity in Saturday’s Class 2A semifinals, scheduled for 1 p.m. at HRC, while Burns, the No. 2 seed, takes on No. 3 seed Josh Pantaloni of Camp Hill. If Abadir and Burns win, they’ll meet in the finals to follow.

The two played for the L-L Class 2A title Monday, with Abadir winning 6-2, 6-1.

Other L-L players competing in 2A included Lancaster Catholic’s Miles Durrett and Annville-Cleona’s Casey Hess, who each won first-round matches. Durrett then lost 6-1, 6-4 to Pantaloni and Burns beat Hess 6-1, 6-0.

Lancaster Mennonite’s Tate Frailey lost to Abadir in the first round.

At Hershey Racquet Club, all of the Class 3A seeds also advanced to the semifinals, including Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin. The fourth-seeded Rabatin, who lost just two games, goes up against No. 1 seed Andreas Wingert of Hershey in Saturday’s semifinals. Wingert won 6-0 in all four of his sets Friday.

No. 2 seed Andy Chen of Hershey rallied to beat Parker Lando of York Suburban after losing the first set of his first-round match, eventually winning 5-7, 6-1, 6-0. Chen then beat Stefo Billis of Penn Manor 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Sammy Schwab of Central Dauphin had some work to do in his quarterfinal before winning 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Two other L-L players were in the 3A field. Ephrata’s Chase Wilson and Manheim Central’s Andrew Rajaratnam each lost in the first round. Wilson battled before falling 7-5, 7-5 while Rajaratnam, who got into the tournament as an alternate, fell 6-4, 6-0.