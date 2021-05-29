HERSHEY — Things were bound to get tougher for Nile Abadir. The question would be, how would he respond?

The Lancaster Country Day sophomore answered by winning both his semifinal and final matches in three sets Saturday to earn the Class 2A singles title at the PIAA Boys Tennis Championships at Hershey Racquet Club.

"I had a tough match right before (in the semifinals), so I was a little more prepared for this," said Abadir, who was undefeated on the season. "This was one of the toughest matches, and it's amazing that I won it."

The grueling championship match lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours and ended when Abadir hit a forehand winner down the right sideline for the 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 victory over District Seven champion Nicolas Scheller of North Catholic.

"Nile had to battle," Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson said. "Nic came out early and was just on fire, and Nile was a little bit shell-shocked. He had to gather himself, but you know what, he was up for the battle. … It was a heck of a match."

Though the first set needed a tie-breaker, it appeared momentum was more on Scheller's side. Early in the second set, though, Abadir was able to grind out a win in the third game during which Scheller fell to the court twice with leg cramps.

Both players' powerful serves led to numerous aces and Abadir ended the second set with one.

After trailing 3-1 in the third set, Scheller got it to 3-2 after rallying from down 40-0. They then exchanged wins before Abadir prevailed, with another ace helping secure the last game.

"I had a match point at 40-15 and I was really nervous," Abadir said. "I hit a big serve and he hit a great return, and I just barely missed it. 40-30, there's a ton of pressure if he gets another point."

Abadir also lost the first set against District Two champion Lenny Maiocco of Western Wayne in the semifinals, but went on for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Also competing in Saturday was the doubles team of Curtis Rabatin and Maxwell Davis of Penn Manor. The Comet duo had to settle for fourth place in Class 3A after losing 6-2, 6-2 to District One champions Justin and Brian Yi of Lower Merion in the semifinals and 6-3, 6-2 to District Seven winners Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni of Franklin Regional in the third-place match.

"I'm just really excited we made it to states this year and we got to compete on the second day," Rabatin said. "We still medaled. Not exactly what I was hoping for, but I'm still proud of our overall performance this year."

"Everybody here's really good players. There's a reason they made it this far and the reason they can play this well," Davis said. "It's a good learning experience to get to play everybody here in such a high-pressure situation."

The Yi brothers went on to take the 3A doubles title with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over District One runners-up Peter Auslander and Justin Xu of Conestoga.

District 12 champions Mitchell Bramlage and Ryan Bill of Devon Prep won the Class 2A doubles title. Bramlage and Bill defeated Lancaster Catholic's Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker in three sets in Friday's quarterfinals.