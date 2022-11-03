When: Friday and Saturday.

Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

Schedule: Friday — 8 a.m., Class 2A singles; 10 a.m., Class 2A doubles; Noon, Class 3A singles; 2 p.m., Class 3A doubles; 4 p.m., 2A quarterfinals; 6:30 p.m., 3A quarterfinals. Saturday — 8 a.m., Class 2A semifinals; 10:30 a.m., Class 3A semifinals; 1 p.m., 2A finals and third-place matches; 3:30 p.m., 3A finals and third-place matches.

First-round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League players (with school, district and finish): Class 3A singles — Catherine Rabatin (Penn Manor, 3-1) vs. Mia Jeftic (Central, 12-1); Kayla Kurtz (Manheim Township, 3-3) vs. Susan Arp (Abington Heights, 2-1). Class 2A singles — 1. Sienna Castelli (Lancaster Country Day, 3-1) vs. Emily Greb (Knoch, 7-3); Joanna Rabada (Lancaster Catholic, 3-3) vs. Nicole Kempton (South Park, 7-1). Class 3A doubles — Haley Miller-Jade Miller (Manheim Township, 3-3) vs. Erika Bander-Frankie Toppi (Wallenpaupack, 2-1)

Last year’s champions: Class 3A singles — Esha Velaga, North Penn. Class 3A doubles —Hana Nouiame-Alice Liang, Methacton. Class 2A singles — Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport. Class 2A doubles — Emily Greb-Lindsey Greb, Knoch.

Notes: As the four-time District Three champion, Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin has been in the Class 3A tournament each year, including in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. She has a third-and a fourth-place finish, and lost in last year’s quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Grace Li of Unionville, who enters this year’s tournament as the District One champion.

Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz returns to states, having lost her first-round match last year to eventual Class 3A champion Esha Velaga of North Penn.

Dasha Chichkina of Council Rock South joins Li as a returning 3A semifinalist after finishing fourth last year.

As a freshman, Lancaster Country Day’s Sienna Castelli, who won this year’s District Three title, and Lancaster Catholic’s Joanna Rabada, the district third-place finisher and a foreign exchange student, are both in the PIAA 2A tournament for the first time.

Conrad Weiser’s Mia Gassert returns to the 2A field as the district runner-up for the second straight year. She lost in last year’s first round to the eventual state champion.

Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close returns in 2A after finishing third last year.

Manheim Township’s Haley and Jade Miller, who placed third in District Three, give the Streaks a team in 3A doubles after missing out last year. Township’s Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds finished third the two previous years.

Last year’s 3A doubles champions, Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang of Methacton, return this year after winning the District One title.