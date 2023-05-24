When: Friday-Saturday.

Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

Schedule: Friday — 8 a.m., Class 2A singles; 10 a.m., Class 2A doubles; Noon, Class 3A singles; 2 p.m., Class 3A doubles; 4 p.m., 2A quarterfinals; 6:30 p.m., 3A quarterfinals.

Saturday — 8 a.m., Class 2A semifinals; 10:30 a.m., Class 3A semifinals; 1 p.m., 2A final and third-place matches; 3:30 p.m., 3A final and third-place matches.

First-round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League players (with school, district and finish): Class 3A singles — Cooper Lehman (Hempfield, 3-1) vs. Aaron Heinlein (McDowell, 10-1). Class 2A singles — Stefo Billis (Lancaster Catholic, 3-3) vs. Austin He (Winchester Thurston, 7-1); Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day, 3-1) vs. Jackson Gillespie (Aquinas Academy, 7-3). Class 2A doubles — Carson Weigle-Julian Clark (Lancaster Country Day), 3-2) vs. Anthony Messineo-Cole Piccirillo (Elk County Christian, 9-1); Freddie Bloom-Michael Goergelis (Lancaster Country Day, 3-1) vs. Jonah Jasek-Steven Duing (South Park, 7-3).

Last year’s champions: Class 3A singles — David Lindsay, Central Mountain. Class 3A doubles —Aidan Mahaffey-Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra. Class 2A singles — Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic. Class 2A doubles — Kyle Chesman-Tucker Chesman, Dallas.

Notes: Hempfield sophomore Cooper Lehman, the two-time District Three champion, lost 6-3, 6-1 to Conestoga’s Justin Xu in the Class 3A first round last year. Xu, who finished fourth as a junior, isn’t in this year’s tournament. ... If Lehman wins his first two matches, he could face last year’s 3A champion, David Lindsay of Central Mountain. ... Mikkel Zinder of Council Rock South, who finished third in 3A the past two years, returns. He is on the opposite side of the bracket from Lehman. ... Junior brothers Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra are looking to defend their 2022 3A doubles title and will be making their third appearance in the tournament. ... Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir won the Class 2A title two years ago by beating Nicholas Scheller of North Catholic in three sets. Abadir lost 7-6 (4), 7-5 to Toby Frantz of Faith Christian Academy and then beat Jonah Ng of Cathedral Prep 6-2, 6-4 for third place last year. Scheller, who graduate, routed Frantz 6-0, 6-0 in the final. ... Also in the 2A field is Aaron Sandler of Lower Moreland, who beat Abadir 6-1, 6-1 in Saturday’s team tournament final, won 3-2 by Country Day. They are on opposite sides of the bracket. ... Lancaster Country Day’s two doubles teams are on opposite sides of the bracket. Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis are the District Three champs, but didn’t play teammates Carson Weigle and Julian Clark after Weigle withdrew with a back issue. ... Both Bloom and Georgelis played in singles last year. Georgelis, then with Manheim Township, lost his opening-round match to the eventual Class 3A third-place finisher while Bloom lost his quarterfinal match in three sets to Ng. ... The defending 2A doubles champs, who were a freshman and sophomore last year, are not in this year’s field.