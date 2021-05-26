• When: Friday, Saturday.

• Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

• Who: Top 16 players in Class 3A and 2A in both singles and doubles (players cannot play in both).

• Schedule: Friday — Class 2A singles first round, 8 a.m.; Class 2A doubles first round, 10 a.m.; Class 2A singles and doubles quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m. Class 3A singles first round, noon; Class 3A doubles, 2 p.m.; Class 3A singles and doubles quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Saturday — Class 2A semifinals, 8 a.m.; Class 3A semifinals, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A third-place matches and finals, 1 p.m.; Class 3A third-place matches and finals, 3:30 p.m.

• First-round matchups for Lancaster-Lancaster League players (district and finish in parentheses): Class 2A singles — (3-1) Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, vs. (4-2) Logan Burns, Hughesville; (3-3) Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, vs. (7-1) Nicholas Scheller, North Catholic. Class 2A doubles — (3-1) Brendan McNamara-George Brubaker, Lancaster Catholic, vs. (4-2) Andrew Stapp-Jared Matlack, Montoursville. Class 3A doubles — (3-2) Curtis Rabatin-Maxwell Davis, Penn Manor, vs. (6-1) Nathan Barton-Brian Johnson, Hollidaysburg.

• 2019 champions: Class 3A singles — Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel. Class 3A doubles — Connor Bruce-Elian Ascencio, Peters Township. Class 2A singles — Jonathan Nottingham, Masterman. Class 2A doubles — James Pottieger-Will Schreck, Wyomissing.

• Notes: There was no PIAA tournament last year after the season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. … Cedar Crest’s Dylan Tull and Jackson Muraika-placed third in Class 3A doubles in 2019. Both have graduated. … Lancaster Catholic’s Brendan McNamara, competing in Class 2A doubles this year, was in 2A singles in 2019 while Pequea Valley’s Brady Burns, in 2A singles this year, was in 2A doubles in 2019. Both lost in the first round in 2019. McNamara fell to Windber‘s Matt Kozar, who is back in singles action this year. … Western Wayne’s Lenny Maiocco returns to the tournament after finishing third in Class 2A singles in 2019.