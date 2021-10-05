• When: Thursday, Saturday, Monday.

• Where: Cedar Crest, Annville-Cleona, Lebanon and Lebanon Valley College.

• Who: Top singles players in four flights and doubles teams in three flights, with Flight One divided into Class 3A and 2A for both singles and doubles.

• Schedule: Thursday (9 a.m.) — Flight One Class 3A and 2A singles, Flight Two singles (bottom half) and Flight 3A doubles at Cedar Crest; Flight Two (top half) at Lebanon; Flight Three singles and Flight Two doubles at Annville-Cleona; Flight Four singles and Flight Three doubles at Lebanon Valley College. Saturday — Semifinals at Cedar Crest, 9 a.m. Monday — Finals at Cedar Crest, 3 p.m.

• 2020 champions: Class 3A singles — Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor. Class 2A singles — Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic. Class 3A doubles — Avery Palandjian-Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township. Class 2A doubles — Cassidy Gleiberman-Maggie Auman, Lancaster Country Day.

• No. 1 seeds: Class 3A singles — Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township. Class 2A singles — Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic. Flight Two singles — Rylee Bender, Elizabethtown. Flight Three singles — Julia Anderson, Elizabethtown. Flight Four singles — Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner, Elizabethtown. Class 3A doubles — Palandjian-Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township. Class 2A doubles — Maddie Gerz-Sarah Steckbeck, Lancaster Mennonite. Flight Two doubles — Alex Gregory-Lydia Sullivan, Hempfield. Flight Three doubles — Sydney Peters-Kami Groff, Manheim Central.

• Notes: Manheim Township’s Avery Palandjian, the Class 3A No. 1 seed, who is undefeated, defeated defending champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor 6-1, 4-6, 10-1 on Sept. 7. The two met in last year’s final, with Rabatin winning 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3). … Palandjian’s teammate, Kayla Kurtz, is also undefeated, playing at No. 2 singles, and is seeded No. 4 in 3A Flight One. … Class 2A No. 1 seed Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic was a 7-6 (9), 6-1 winner in last year‘s final. She defeated No. 2 seed Maddie Gerz of Lancaster Mennonite 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 on Sept. 15.

• Next: District Three team tournament, beginning Oct. 13.