When

Thursday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.; Friday, April 28, 8 a.m.; Monday, May 1, 3 p.m.

Where

Thursday — Flight one singles and doubles, with round of 16 and quarterfinals for singles, and round of 16 for doubles at Conestoga Valley; flights two through four singles and doubles at McCaskey (all matches will be pro sets, with as many as possible to be played Thursday only); Friday — Flight one singles semifinals, and doubles quarterfinals and semifinals at Hempfield Rec; Monday — All finals at Conestoga Valley (or Hempfield Rec at 8 a.m., depending on weather).

Seeds (top four)

Class 3A singles — 1. Cooper Lehman, Hempfield; 2. Kurt Chiong, Manheim Township; 3. Viseth Meng, Cedar Crest; 4. Adam Good, Cocalico.

Class 2A singles — 1. Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Michael Georgelis, Lancaster Country Day; 3. Stefo Billis, Lancaster Catholic; 4. Freddie Bloom, Lancaster Country Day.

Flight 2 singles — 1. Michael Horst, Conestoga Valley; 2. Pierce Leaman, McCaskey; 3. Eric Jordan, Hempfield; 4. Zack Taylor, Manheim Township.

Flight 3 singles — 1. Spencer Teaman, Lampeter-Strasburg; 2. Krishna Chinasammy, Manheim Township; 3. Andre Hurst, Hempfield; 4. Matej Hrncir, Annville-Cleona.

Flight 4 singles — 1. Jake Palandjian, Manheim Township; 2. Luke Main, Cocalico; 3. Kyle Pawson, Lampeter-Strasburg; 4. Sam Keener, Hempfield.

Class 3A doubles — 1. Cooper Lehman-Eric Jordan, Hempfield; 2. Rocco Shkreli-Joe Shkreli, Cedar Crest; 3. Akilan Murugesan-Landon Keller, Donegal; 4. Viseth Meng-Charlie Robbins, Cedar Crest.

Class 2A doubles — 1. Nile Abadir-Freddie Bloom, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Michael Georgelis-Carson Weigle, Lancaster Country Day; 3. Wade Stoltzfus-Cole Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley; 4. Julian Clark-Ivan Bene, Lancaster Country Day.

Flight 2 doubles — 1. Cole Teaman-Spencer Teaman, Lampeter-Strasburg; 2. Ryan Glover-Ben Sheffield, Cedar Crest; 3. Hayden Winey-Cole McAvoy, Pequea Valley; 4. Andre Hurst-Sam Keener, Hempfield.

Flight 3 doubles — 1. Justin Gouger-Kenny Finn, Lampeter-Strasburg; 2. Logan McIntyre-Maxwell Smith, McCaskey; 3. Joel Peifer-Bailey Scott, Pequea Valley; 4. Pritesh Tanna-Chris Hager, Manheim Township.

Last year’s champions

Class 3A singles — Cooper Lehman, Hempfield. Class 2A singles — Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day. Flight 2 singles — Carson Weigle, Lancaster Country Day. Flight 3 singles — Connor Zook, Cocalico. Flight 4 singles — Jack Nyveldt, Elizabethtown. Class 3A doubles — Rocco Shkreli-Garrett Muraika, Cedar Crest. Class 2A doubles — Nile Abadir-Freddie Bloom, Lancaster Country Day. Flight 2 doubles — Luke Risser-Jack Nyveldt, Elizabethtown. Flight 3 doubles — Zach Taylor-Chris Hager, Manheim Township.

Notes

Due to impending weather issues, the flights two-four matches have been limited to Thursday only and Flight One matches were changed from Saturday to Friday at Hempfield Rec. ... Defending Class 3A singles champion Cooper Lehman of Hempfield defeated Manheim Township’s Michael Georgelis 7-5, 7-5 in last year’s final. Both were freshmen. Georgelis now plays for Lancaster Country Day. ... Defending Class 2A singles champion Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day defeated teammate Freddie Bloom 6-1, 6-1 in last year’s final. Both return; they’re also the defending 2A doubles champions. ... Cedar Crest’s Rocco Shkreli returns after winning the Class 3A doubles last year, this time with brother Joe. They go in as the No. 2 seed. Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika beat this year’s top seeds, Lehman and Eric Jordan, 6-3, 6-3 in last year’s final.