• When: Friday, noon; Saturday, 1 p.m.

• Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

• Seeds: Class 3A — 1. Ashley Retana-Hailey Guerrero, Reading; 2. Haley Miller-Jade Miller, Manheim Township; 3. Kae Balko-Allison Horick, New Oxford; 4. Jade Flores-Paula Valverde Gomez, Conestoga Valley; Alternates, Haley Hutchinson-Erin Shipley, Penn Manor. Class 2A — 1. Emma Perkins-Victoria Waltz, Conrad Weiser; 2. Maggie Aumen-Monica Lopez, Lancaster Country Day; 3. Ali Bender-Camryn Lehr, Elco; 4. Charlotte Reedy-Kathryn Masano, Wyomissing.

• First-round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League players: Class 3A — Dasha Gencturk-Kathryn Barraclough, Elizabethtown, vs. Ashley Ratana-Hailey Guerrero, Reading; Jade Flores-Paula Valverde Gomez, Conestoga Valley, vs. Clair Tian-Alica Xie, Hershey; Samantha Williams-Brianna Mylin, Manheim Central, vs. Kae Balko-Allison Horick, New Oxford; Sophie Carson-Alex Gregory, Hempfield, vs. Nitya Patel-Marissa Nicholson, Palmyra; Haley Miller-Jade Miller, Manheim Township, vs. Namya Jindal-Catherine Lasher, Dallastown.

Class 2A — Ali Bender-Camryn Lehr, Elco, vs. Abby Davidheiser-Maci Rahrbach, Brandywine Heights; Maggie Aumen-Monica Lopez, Lancaster Country Day, vs. Sierra Smart-Kaydence Behning, Kutztown.

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Judith Manta-Jen Manta, Muhlenberg. Class 2A — Emma Perkins-Michelle Timothy, Conrad Weiser.

• Notes: Hempfield’s Sophie Carson and Manheim Central’s Brianna Mylin, who both have different partners, are the only two L-L Class 3A players who competed in last year’s tournament. ... The top-seeded Ashley Ratana and Hailey Guerrero were seeded No. 4 and finished fourth last year. ... The top four 3A teams advance to the PIAA Championships. ... Lancaster Country Day’s Maggie Aumen was in last year’s Class 2A field with a different partner. They were seeded second but were upset in the quarterfinals. ... Elco’s Ali Bender and Camryn Lehr were unseeded last year, but surprised the No. 3 seed and went on to finish fourth. ... Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins will be going for her third 2A doubles title, all with different partners. ... The top three 2A teams advance to the state tournament.

• Next: PIAA team tournament, Tuesday and Oct. 28-29.