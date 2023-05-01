• When: Wednesday, Monday, May 10.

• Who: Top eight teams in both Class 3A and 2A.

• Wednesday’s quarterfinals for Lancaster-Lebanon League teams: Class 3A — Wilson (10-3, No. 8 seed) at Cedar Crest (14-1, No. 1), 4 p.m.; Manheim Township (13-3, No. 5) at South Western (15-1, No. 4), 4 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg (12-3, No. 6) at Dallastown (14-2, No. 3), 4:30 p.m. Class 2A — Kutztown (10-1, No. 8 seed) at Lancaster Country Day (16-0, No. 1), 4 p.m.; Pequea Valley (12-2, No. 5) at Wyomissing (10-0, No. 4), 4 p.m.

• Remaining schedule: Monday — Semifinals at higher seeds. May 10 — Finals at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; third-place matches at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Dallastown. Class 2A — Lancaster Country Day.

• Notes: The Manheim Township at Cedar Crest quarterfinal pairing is a rematch of their District Three 3A opener last year, which the Falcons won 3-2. Cedar Crest won this year’s L-L Section One opener 5-2 over the Streaks on March 22. ... Cedar Crest defeated first-round opponent Wilson 3-1 on March 20. ... Of the other teams in the Class 3A field, Cedar Crest has defeated Dallastown, Manheim Township and Lampeter-Strasburg (twice). ... Cedar Crest’s only loss was 3-1 to Country Day in the L-L team tournament finals. ... Lampeter-Strasburg’s only losses were the two to Cedar Crest and McCaskey. ... Lancaster Country Day has defeated two teams in the 2A field — Pequea Valley and Trinity — as well as three in the 3A field —Dallastown, Manheim Township and Cedar Crest. ... Pequea Valley’s only losses were to Country Day and Lampeter-Strasburg.

• Next: District Three Singles Tournament, Friday and Saturday.