• When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m.; Monday, 4 p.m.

• Where: Thursday — Conestoga Valley (flights one and two, half of flight three doubles); McCaskey (flights three and four); Saturday and Monday — Conestoga Valley.

• Seeds: Class 3A singles — 1. Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor; 2. Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township; 3. Dasha Gencturk, Elizabethtown; 4. Jade Flores, Conestoga Valley. Class 2A singles — 1. Sienna Castelli, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Ali Bender, Elco; 3. Monica Lopez, Lancaster Country Day; 4. Kylie Gerhardt, Lampeter-Strasburg. Flight 2 singles — 1. Alex Gregory, Hempfield; 2. Jade Miller, Manheim Township. Flight 3 singles — 1. Brianna Mylin, Manheim Central; 2. Lydia Sullivan, Hempfield. Flight 4 singles — 1. Sydney Peters, Manheim Central; 2. Marissa Jacobs, Lancaster Country Day. Flight 1 Class 3A doubles — 1. Catherine Rabatin-Erin Shipley, Penn Manor; 2. Kayla Kurtz-Haley Miller, Manheim Township; 3. Jade Flores-Paula Valverde Gomez, Conestoga Valley; 4. Samantha Williams-Brianna Mylin, Manheim Central. Flight 1 Class 2A doubles — 1. Sienna Castelli-Maggie Auman, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Monica Lopez-Marissa Jacobs, Lancaster Country Day; 3. Ali Bender-Camryn Lehr, Elco; 4. Kylie Gerhardt-Katie Finn, Lampeter-Strasburg. Flight 2 doubles — 1. Jade Miller-Maya Lamachane, Manheim Township; 2. Holly Miller-Sydney Peters, Manheim Central. Flight 3 doubles — 1. Brooke Kettler-Hailey Kowalski, Manheim Central. 2. Delanie Edwards-Nastasia Phillips, Lancaster Country Day.

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A singles — Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor. Class 2A singles — Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic. Flight 2 singles — Jade Miller, Manheim Township. Flight 3 singles — Alex Gregory, Hempfield. Flight 4 singles — Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner, Elizabethtown. Flight 1 Class 3A doubles — Avery Palandjian-Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township. Flight 1 2A doubles — Maddie Gerz-Sarah Steckbeck, Lancaster Mennonite. Flight 2 doubles — Alex Gregory-Lydia Sullivan, Hempfield. Flight 3 doubles — Lyndsey Steele-Katie Finn, Lampeter-Strasburg.

• Notes: Defending Class 3A singles champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor is seeking her fourth L-L title. ... Lancaster Catholic’s Anna Millen, last year’s Class 2A champion, did not play tennis this year.

• Next: District Three team tournament, Oct. 12-13.