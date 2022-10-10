• When: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Oct. 18 and 19.

• Who: Top eight teams in both Class 3A and 2A.

• Wednesday’s Class 2A quarterfinals for Lancaster-Lebanon League teams: York Catholic (11-2, No. 7 seed) at Lancaster Country Day (13-1, No. 2), 4 p.m.; Harrisburg Academy (7-0, No. 6) at Lampeter-Strasburg (12-2, No. 3), 4 p.m.

• Thursday’s Class 3A quarterfinals for L-L teams (at Hershey Racquet Club): Dallastown (12-2, No. 7) vs. Manheim Township (10-0, No. 2), 12:30 p.m.; Hempfield (11-2, No. 8 seed) vs. New Oxford (16-0, No. 1), 2 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (14-2, No. 5) vs. Manheim Central (16-1, No. 4), 3:30 p.m.

• Remaining schedule (all at HRC): Monday — semifinals, 11 a.m.; Oct. 18 — consolations, 2 p.m.; Oct. 19 — finals, 2 p.m.

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Manheim Township. Class 2A — Conrad Weiser.

• Notes: Manheim Township has won the last six District Three Class 3A titles. The Blue Streaks defeated Cumberland Valley 3-2 in last year’s final and Dallastown 3-1 the semifinals. ... Cumberland Valley defeated Hempfield 3-2 in the first round last year and then topped New Oxford by the same score in the semifinals. ... Lancaster Country Day lost 3-0 to Kennard-Dale in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs last year. ... Conrad Weiser defeated Wyomissing 3-2 in last year’s 2A final. Wyomissing is the No. 1 seed this year.

• Next: District Three Singles Tournament, Friday and Saturday.