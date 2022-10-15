HERSHEY — It was a day of firsts for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis players.

Topping the list is Penn Manor senior Catherine Rabatin, who won the District Three Class 3A title Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club, becoming the first girl to win four 3A district crowns.

“Relief,” the No. 1-seeded Rabatin said of her reaction immediately after defeating second-seeded Anya Rosenbach 6-2, 6-4 in Saturday’s final. “I was just so happy that I did all four, I did what I was supposed to do, I made my coaches and family proud. It was just like a weight off my shoulders.“

“Four-time L-L (champion), four-time district (champion); that’s record-breaking for Penn Manor tennis,” said Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowski. “It’s amazing.”

Next on the list would be Lancaster Country Day’s Sienna Castelli, who won the Class 2A crown with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 1 seed Mia Gassert of Hamburg. While Rabatin was accumulating her fourth district title, Castelli, as just a freshman, was gaining her first.

“It’s crazy; it’s such a big thing,” said Castelli. “I wasn’t necessarily nervous, because I know I have so many years to play high school tennis. But I knew it would be a big deal if I did win.”

“I’m so proud of Sienna,” said Lancaster Country Day coach Laura Athey. “(Gassert) obviously played some great points, but Sienna never got flustered, never deviated from the plan. And as a freshman, I think that’s so impressive to not be overwhelmed by the situation and the pressure.”

And third on the list would be Lancaster Catholic’s Joanna Rabada. A foreign exchange student, she didn’t even arrive in Lancaster until partway through the season. She joined the Crusaders team, advanced to the L-L Class 2A quarterfinals and knocked off the district’s No. 4 seed on Friday.

Then, after falling 6-1, 6-2 to Gassert in the semifinals, she needed a 6-1, 6-1 win over fourth-seeded Carina Roberts of York Catholic to earn the district’s third and final spot in the PIAA Championships.

“It feels good because I wasn’t expecting to get that far,” said Rabada. “So, yes, it feels really good.”

It’s not a first for Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz, but she’ll also be at the state tournament in two weeks. She defeated Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas 6-4, 6-4 in the Class 3A third-place match after falling to Rosenbach 6-1 6-0 in the semifinals. The top four from 3A qualified for states, so Kurtz, who also placed third last year, was guaranteed a spot after Friday’s action.

Rabatin opened with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Srinivas in the semifinals, showing no signs of nerves in either match.

“No, because I know that if I get nervous, I don’t play well,” said Rabatin, who passed Exeter’s Whitney Simcik (1998-2000) and York Suburban’s Laura Glitz (1982-84) as three-time district 3A champs. “So I was just, what happens, what happens, just play your best and if you lose, then she played better. ... It’s not like the end of the world. But, of course, I wanted to win.”

Wyomissing’s Martha Blakely (2004-07) and Grace Blakely (1999-2002) were four-time district champions in Class 2A.

Next up for L-L girls tennis players is Monday’s District Three Team Tournament semifinals, including Country Day vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in Class 2A and Manheim Township in 3A; Tuesday’s third-place matches; and the finals on Wednesday.

The district doubles tournament is Friday and Saturday at HRC.