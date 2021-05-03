It was a good day for Penn Manor and Curtis Rabatin.

The Comet senior captured the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Tournament Class 3A singles title, then teamed with Maxwell Davis to take the 3A doubles crown Monday afternoon.

“I came out just expecting the best, and I think I followed through pretty well,” said Rabatin, who was the No. 3 seed in singles. “I played some great doubles with Maxwell; I played some great singles. It was just an overall great day for tennis.”

“I remember sophomore year talking about this. So it feels good it actually happened,” Davis said after the top-seeded Penn Manor duo dispatched second-seeded Chase and Lance Wilson of Ephrata 8-1. Their match was moved to Racquet Club West after singles action earlier in the day at Hempfield recCenter.

Singles and doubles play was originally scheduled to be held at Conestoga Valley but was moved indoors due to rain. Class 2A and Flights Two and Three doubles action will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hempfield recCenter.

In addition to having the L-L 3A singles and doubles champs, the Comets also had the 3A singles runner-up as Rabatin knocked off teammate and No. 1 seed Stefo Billis 6-2, 6-1.

“Curtis was just really on today,” Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowski said. “He was hitting his target; he had less unforced errors. The points were really good, and it could have gone either way.”

“Today, I was really worried about just focusing and making sure that every shot was just as important as every other shot,” Rabatin said.

“I just tried to play my normal game, but it didn’t really work today,” Billis said.

Rabatin and Davis had to wait to take on the Wilsons until Chase Wilson competed in the 3A singles third-place match, which he won 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 over Cedar Crest’s Charlie Robbins.

In the Class 2A singles final, Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir remained undefeated by rolling past Pequea Valley’s Brady Burns 6-2, 6-1.

“Brady’s a good friend of mine and he’s a really nice guy, and this is an awesome experience to be able to play against a friend in the finals,” said Abadir, a sophomore. “I just loved that we had an entertaining match, and I thought we both played well.”

“More than anything, maybe not even about winning, but learning,” said Burns, who won the 2A title as a freshman in 2018. “There’s so much to learn from getting beat. … I got a few things to take away.”

“As soon as I knew it went indoors, I knew that was going to be a little tough (for Burns), with Nile’s serve indoors,” Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson said. “It’s an honor for him, obviously, to win a league title as a sophomore.”

Highlighting other singles action, unseeded Martin Svejk of Annville-Cleona completed his unlikely run with a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 win over second-seeded Garrett Muraika of Cedar Crest in Flight Two.

Evan Stehman of Donegal lived up to his No. 1 seeding by defeating Tyler Snavely of Manheim Central 6-3, 6-1 to win Flight Three, while third-seeded Ben Sheffield of Cedar Crest won Flight Four with a 6-4, 6-4 win over top-seeded Jacob Erb of Donegal.