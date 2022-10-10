When Catherine Rabatin arrived at Conestoga Valley’s tennis courts for her Lancaster-Lebanon League Class 3A girls final against Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz, there was an aura of confidence about her.

A few hours later, on a picture-perfect afternoon, she made history.

By virtue of her 6-4, 6-0 win over the second-seeded Kurtz, she picked up an unprecedented fourth L-L Class 3A tennis title.

But it didn’t come easy.

Kurtz, who Rabatin called a great player, made some nice passing shots and had a few drop shots in the first set, but the second would be much different. Rabatin moved Kurtz around and controlled the flow of the game with some great hits down the line.

“It was just more of a mental battle between myself,” Rabatin said. “I was basically playing myself in that first set because in my head, everyone is telling me you are supposed to win and beat her by this score or that score. But I finally calmed down. It’s a pretty cool feeling. I’m happy and happy for my school and to be able to represent them.”

Even though she had lost, Kurtz found a smile after her match, one that would get even bigger after she and Haley Miller turned the tide on Rabatin and won the 3A doubles championship.

The Manheim Township duo, who won 6-3, 6-2, handed Rabatin and her longtime friend and teammate Erin Shipley their first loss of the season.

It was even more special for Kurtz, a senior, since it marked back-to-back years of being an L-L doubles champ. Last year, she teamed with Avery Palandjian to take the crown.

“It’s just amazing. It’s a great feeling every time,” Kurtz said. “We knew we were going up against great opponents, so just figuring out our strategy and what we needed to do is what we did, and we executed it pretty well. And getting a little payback feels good as well.”

The doubles win was even more satisfying since the two lost to Rabatin and Shipley during the regular season. Miller said the difference this time was keeping the ball away from Rabatin and hitting more toward her partner.

“In the first match this season, we kept hitting everything to Rabatin, but we finally executed everything and executed well,” said Miller. “This feels amazing.”

Rabatin will be looking to make more history beginning Friday at the District Three championships. The senior standout is looking to become a four-time champion at the Hershey Racquet Club as well, something no player has done in 3A since the tourney began in 1973.

Only four players, including herself, Manheim Township’s Kim Harclerode (2001-03), Exeter’s Whitney Simcik (1998-00) and York Suburban’s Laura Glitz (1982-84), have won three.

Castelli takes 2A crown

In the L-L’s Class 2A finale on Monday, Lancaster Country Day’s Sienna Castelli did something that no 2A freshman had done in more than 20 years, showing the future is bright in the L-L.

Meeting Monica Lopez, an LCD teammate, Castelli brought home a championship with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Heading into the final, Castelli boasted a 17-1 record, while Lopez was pumped, having beaten the No. 2 seed to earn the chance to play for the crown.

Knowing each other’s tendencies from practice, it was a chess match of sorts. But Castelli battled back from being down 3-1 in the second set to secure the championship.

“I started off nervous because I was playing a teammate,” Castelli said. “It’s in your head that you are both friends, so it is more mentally challenging. I just think when you are not playing well, get every ball back, even if it’s not pretty.”

In the 2A doubles final, which was the longest match of the tourney, lasting more than two hours, Castelli teamed up with Maggie Auman. She again met Lopez, who this time was teamed with Marissa Jacobs.

The results were the same, with Castelli earning another gold as she and Auman claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 10-1 victory.

Other singles flight champions Monday were Conestoga Valley’s Paula Valverde Gomez in Flight 2, Sydney Harris of Conestoga Valley in Flight 3 and Hempfield’s Megan Wendel in Flight 4. Ephrata’s Barbara Brice and Jenna Hornberger took the Flight 3 doubles 8-3, while the Manheim Township duo of Jade Miller and Maya Lamichane came back from a 3-7 deficit to win the Flight 2 championship 9-7.