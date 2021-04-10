Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin has plenty of incentives to play well this season.

The senior tennis player obviously wants to have a great season after his junior year was almost completely wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With sister Catherine having posted some impressive performances in her freshman and sophomore years, he has some sibling rivalry to urge him on.

And he recently dropped down to No. 2 singles after losing a challenge match to Stefo Billis a week ago.

“It was kind of hard because a lot of our team last year was seniors,” Curtis Rabatin said of the missed season. “I was looking forward to last season because it was the last season with them.”

Rabatin was a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One all-star two years ago as a sophomore and competed in the District Three Class 3A tournament in both singles and doubles. So there were certainly expectations for last year and, consequently, this year.

“I’m really just trying to compound on everything I’ve been trying to accomplish the last couple of years,” he said.

“This year, I’m trying to make it all the way, go to leagues, districts and eventually states, obviously try to win at states.”

“I definitely think he can go undefeated in singles (in the league),” said Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowski.

As the older brother, Rabatin hopes he can match his sister’s undefeated league record and at least match her third-place finish at the PIAA championships.

“She did really well in states last year and she did really well in states this year,” he said. “So I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me because it’s my last year, so I’m really hoping to make states, do better than her, actually, try to win states and just kind of rub it in her face a little bit.”

“Their playing styles are a little bit different,” said Pryzbylkowski. “Catherine’s definitely more aggressive, more in your face, where I feel like Curtis tends to build the points a little bit more, which I think comes with more experience.”

Rabatin was disappointed at dropping to No. 2 singles, but Pryzbylkowski noted that the Comets have several standout players, as witnessed by their 8-0 record — they’re 4-0 in L-L Section One — and 30-2 singles record.

“I think our one, two and three could all be in Flight One, if they were not all in the same school,” Pryzbylkowski said.

“I’m not exactly happy with my position, but I’ve accepted it,” Rabatin said, admitting falling to No. 2 gives him some extra incentive.

He had even more incentive in Penn Manor’s match at defending L-L Class 3A champion Cedar Crest on Wednesday, after losing his first set.

“I just decided I needed to play more consistent tennis, not go for as many winners, and it really worked out well for me,” Rabatin said.

He rallied to take the next two sets 6-0, 10-2 and help the Comets to a 6-1 win that was much closer than the score indicated — his was one of three singles matches decided in three sets.

While Rabatin lost his junior year on the courts, it posed an interesting situation for Pryzbylkowski.

“My first season, I had two weeks, basically,” said Pryzbylkowski, who did get in a full season of coaching at Penn Manor as the girls coach in the fall. “It was more disappointing than anything else, because I feel like we would have had a really strong team last year as well.”

Cedar Crest’s Mike Rohrbach, who has coached the Falcons for 17 years, saw the Comets’ strength on Wednesday.

“They’ve worked hard, and they’re in the driver’s seat in Section One,” he said.

And while he has seen a lot during his tenure, the pandemic posed a situation he never dealt with before.

“Obviously, you feel bad for the kids who missed out on a year,” he said.

One of those players was Dylan Tull.

“Dylan worked incredibly hard, and it was kind of his year in the L-L,” Rohrbach said of the defending L-L champion, who graduated last year. “I would have loved to see what he would have done.”

But the veteran coach was pleased with how his young team — no seniors in four singles matches and just one on the roster — performed against Penn Manor, and that his team was in fact able to compete again.

“We learned very quick that we’re not guaranteed to do this, to play,” Rohrbach said. “We’re just excited to be back.”

To be determined

Heading into the last two weeks of the regular season, two teams are still undefeated in section play, and one in each section is unbeaten overall.

Lancaster Catholic (4-0 L-L Section Three, 8-0 overall) will be put to the test Monday at Lancaster Country Day (3-0, 6-1). Like Penn Manor, the Crusaders’ singles players are 30-2 this season.

The other two sections will likely have to wait until the last match of the regular season on April 19 to determine a champion.

Unbeaten Penn Manor and Elizabethtown (3-0 L-L Section One, 7-2) square off then in Section One — in the meantime, the Bears have a tough match Wednesday at Cedar Crest — and, in Section Two, Ephrata (5-0, 8-0), which has lost just one set all season, will take on Manheim Central (3-0, 7-3).

Postseason approaches

The L-L team tournament is less than two weeks away, beginning April 22. Semifinals are April 26 and the final is April 27.

The flight tournament runs April 29, May 1 and May 3.

District Three has released limited information so far. It did say that the team tournament will include eight teams in each classification (3A and 2A), with matches to be held at Lancaster’s Racquet Club West and Hershey Racquet Club.

