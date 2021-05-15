Just like the District Three Class 2A boys tennis team tournament, Lancaster Catholic and Donegal players will be meeting in the district doubles tournament semifinals.

Lancaster Catholic was the No. 1 seed in the team tournament, and the Crusaders’ Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker are No. 1 in doubles. They advanced with a pair of hard-fought wins in Friday’s first two rounds at Hershey Racquet Club, winning 6-1, 7-5 and 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

They’ll face Donegal’s Luke Yunginger and Evan Stehman in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. at HRC.

Yunginger and Stehman won 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and 7-5, 6-1 over the fourth-seeded team from Wyomissing in the quarterfinals.

McNamara and Brubaker won their regular-season matchup 8-1.

The winner of that semifinal will meet the winner of the semifinal featuring doubles teams from No. 3 Conrad Weiser and second-seeded Trinity.

Alex Waltz and Jayden Lewis faced two L-L League opponents for Conrad Weiser. They downed Lancaster Country Day’s Fred Bloom and Aryan Kaladindi 6-2, 6-1, then outlasted another Lancaster Catholic pair, Miles Durrett and Ross Conway, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

One of the wins for Trinity’s Adam Warren and Tommy Hallahan was 6-1, 6-0 over Lancaster Mennonite’s Tate Frailey and Reece Girdharry. Frailey and Girdharry won their first-round match 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 over a team from Hanover.

In Class 3A, all four seeds advanced to the semifinals, including second-seeded Curtis Rabatin and Maxwell Davis of Penn Manor. Rabatin and Davis coasted in Friday’s first two rounds at Racquet Club West, dropping just four games in four sets.

Rabatin and Davis will meet third-seeded William Ong and Vivek Srinivas of Cumberland Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday at HRC. Ong and Srinivas won their matches 6-2, 6-0 and 7-5, 6-3.

The other Class 3A semifinal pits teams from Palmyra and Dallastown. Top-seeded Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey dropped just five games in their two matches for the Trojans, while the Wildcats’ fourth-seeded team of Jonathan Arbittier and Daniel Wu were 6-3, 6-2, and 6-4, 6-2 winners.

Three other L-L doubles teams competed in 3A, with one advancing to the second round. Ephrata brothers Chase and Lance Wilson posted a 6-2, 6-3 win before falling to the Dallastown pair.

In the first round, Manheim Central’s Andrew Rajaratnan and Tyler Snavely lost to the top seeds, while Cedar Crest’s Charlie Robbins and Rocco Shrkeli fell 6-3, 6-4 to a team from Wilson.