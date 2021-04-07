SOUTH LEBANON — The final score was 6-1. That hardly did justice to the kind of match it was.

Penn Manor remained undefeated on the season with the victory over Cedar Crest in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys tennis showdown that could have gone either way.

“I knew coming in here that this was going to be one of the toughest matches we’ll have in the regular season,” said Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowski, whose team improved to 4-0 in Section One and 7-0 overall. “I kind of warned them all that it was going to be like a grinder, that we were going to have to play a lot of balls.”

Cedar Crest, which was also unbeaten in the section entering the match, falls to 4-1, 5-2. Elizabethtown, which moved up this season from Section Two, is the only other unbeaten team in the section at 3-0, and is 6-2 overall.

The Comets secured a 2-1 lead after taking two of three doubles matches that gave no indication of how tight the singles would be. The doubles scores were 8-4, 8-4 for Penn Manor, with Cedar Crest winning 8-3.

Then things got real interesting.

The Comets’ Curtis Rabatin, who started at No. 1 singles all season until losing a challenge match Friday to Stefo Billis, suffered a discouraging 6-2, first set loss to the Falcons’ Rocco Skhreli. That was happening as Billis and Cedar Crest’s Charlie Robbins were grinding out a marathon first set, eventually won by Billis 6-4.

Meanwhile, Rabatin, who reached the District Three tournament in both singles and doubles two years ago (last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), righted his trajectory and took his match with 6-0, 10-2 wins.

“The first set, he played really well,” Rabatin said of Skhreli. “I just decided I needed to play more consistent tennis and not go for as many winners as I was trying to. And it really worked out well for me.”

Rabatin gave Penn Manor a 3-1 lead, but the remaining singles, and the match, were still in the balance — with plenty of tennis to go. Eventually, Maxwell Davis clinched it with another three-set win, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 over Garrett Muraika at No. 3.

Not too long after that, Billis got the win at No. 1 — a 6-4, 6-1 result that took longer than two of the three-setters.

The third three-setter went to the Falcons’ Patrick Fahey, who outlasted Ben Sheffield 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 at No. 4.

Cedar Crest is the defending L-L Class 3A team tournament champion from 2019, finished third in the state and went 17-3. But it’s a different Falcon team.

“We’re incredibly young,” said Cedar Crest coach Mike Rohrbach, who had a junior, two sophomores and a freshman playing singles. “It was a great learning opportunity for us.”

“Congratulations to Penn Manor,” Rohrbach added. “They’ve spent a lot of time not winning as a team, so it’s nice to see. You can see the excitement in the players’ faces, and that’s awesome.”