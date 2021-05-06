Penn Manor was the only one of three Lancaster-Lebanon League teams to win its Class 3A quarterfinal match Thursday in the District Three Boys Tennis Team Championships.

The third-seeded Comets (13-1) coasted to a 4-1 win over No. 6 seed South Western (9-2) to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll meet second-seeded Hershey at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Hershey advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Wilson.

At Millersville, Curtis Rabatin, Stefo Billis and Maxwell Davis won in straight sets in singles for the Comets, as did the doubles team of Nico Mann and Paul Karpouzis.

Among the other L-L teams, fourth-seeded Cedar Crest (12-4) was upended 3-2 by No. 5 Palmyra (15-2) while No. 8 Ephrata (13-2) lost to No. 1 seed and unbeaten Dallastown (18-0) by a 4-1 score.

At South Lebanon, Garrett Muraika won at No. 3 singles for the Falcons while Sam Malay and Micah Zeisloft won at No. 2 doubles. The pivotal match was at No. 1 doubles, where Palmyra’s Nolan Ciesielka and Cole Heisey outlasted Ben Sheffield and Ryan Glover 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

At Dallastown, Chase Wilson went three sets to get the Mountaineers’ only win, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 over Daniel Wu at No. 1 singles. The Wildcats meet Palmyra in Tuesday’s other semifinal at 2 p.m. at HRC.