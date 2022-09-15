There was a good bit of anticipation for a match of unbeaten Lancaster County rivals, something that built even more after it was postponed from Monday to Thursday.

But all the air went out of the Manheim Township at Hempfield girls tennis match as the unbeaten Blue Streaks roared to three doubles wins and coasted from there for a 7-0 rout.

The Black Knights’ task was made even harder with No. 1 player Sophie Carson having to sit out.

Township, which has won seven straight Lancaster-Lebanon League titles, improved to 4-0 in Section One and 6-0 overall, and with the win, appears headed for another unbeaten L-L season.

Hempfield, which suffered two of its four losses last season to the Streaks, fell to 3-1, 6-1.

“We were just a little unlucky today because our No. 1 wasn’t in school today and couldn’t play in the match,” said Hempfield coach Mindi Bell. “So it certainly hurt playing without your top player and everybody having to move up. But Township was tough. It was going to be a tough match, even with her.”

Leading the way for the Blue Streaks was No. 1 player Kayla Kurtz, who coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alex Gregory. Kurtz teamed with freshman Haley Miller for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.

Miller won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Miller’s sister Jade, a junior, won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Maya Lanchine to win 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

“I just think we needed to play as good as we can and we couldn’t make unforced errors, and we just had to play our best because it’s a tough team,” Jade Miller said.

The Millers also happen to be the daughters of head coach Carolyn Miller.

“I thought all my girls were on. They’ve been working really hard,” Carolyn Miller said. “We’ve been waiting for this day.”

Also winning for Manheim Township in singles was Madeline Sanchez, 6-3, 6-0. She teamed with sister Catherine for an 8-4 win at No. 3 doubles.

The Streaks close out their season with four matches next week and one more Sept. 26. The three league matches are against Ephrata, Cedar Crest and McCaskey, which have a combined section record of 2-9.

Hempfield appears destined for another runner-up finish to the Streaks.

“Given the circumstances, I thought our girls went out and had a great attitude, they were super positive about it,” Bell said. “They did everything we asked them to do. ... They gave it everything.”