Lancaster Country Day and Manheim Township on Monday earned spots in this year’s District Three girls team tennis championship round, which will be played Wednesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

In Class 3A semifinal action at Hershey on Monday, the second-seeded Blue Streaks advanced on a 3-0 victory over sixth-seeded Reading. Township used Kayla Kurtz’s 6-1, 6-0 No. 1 singles win over Ashley Retana, Haley Miller’s 6-2, 6-3 No. 2 singles win over Valeria Sanchez, and Maya Lamichane and Camille Honrade’s 6-1, 6-0 No. 2 doubles win over Sarah Alicea and Rachel Torres to pick up the W.

The Cougars, meanwhile, moved on in the Class 2A bracket thanks to a 3-0 victory over fellow Lancaster-Lebanon League team Lampeter-Strasburg. LCD swept the singles for the win, as District Three Class 2A singles champion Sienna Castelli picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kylie Gerhardt to start things at No. 1. At No. 2, Monica Lopez claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rowan Kimmel, while Maggie Auman beat Laura Leaman 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.

Third-place matches will be played Tuesday, also at Hershey. Cumberland Valley, a 3-1 loser against New Oxford on Monday, will meet Reading in the 3A match at 2 p.m. In 2A, L-S will meet Wyomissing, which fell 4-1 to Conrad Weiser, at 3:30 p.m.

For Wednesday’s championships, New Oxford will play Manheim Township at 2 p.m., and Lancaster Country Day will play Conrad Weiser in a 3:30 p.m. start.