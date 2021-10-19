Manheim Township will get the chance at a sixth straight District Three girls tennis team title after a win in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Blue Streaks improved to 15-0 after defeating Dallastown 3-1 at Hershey Racquet Club. They’ll return to Hershey on Wednesday to take on Cumberland Valley, a 3-2 winner Tuesday over New Oxford. The championship match is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m., following the 2 p.m. Class 2A championship match between Wyomissing and Conrad Weiser.

Township got impressive singles wins from Avery Palandjian at No. 1 and Kayla Kurtz at No. 2, losing just three games between them. Teammate Jade Miller was leading 6-4, 4-2 at No. 3 when Katie Pan and Camille Honrade ended the match with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.

The Streaks had defeated Dallastown 3-2 earlier in the season; they’ll be meeting Cumberland Valley for the first time this year.

Emily Leach clinched the victory for Cumberland Valley with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.

Dallastown and New Oxford will meet for third-place honors Wednesday in a 1:30 p.m. start at RCW Athletic Club. That match follows the Class 2A third-place match, a noon start between Kennard-Dale and Trinity.