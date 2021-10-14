Defending champion Manheim Township survived in the first round of the District Three Class 3A Girls Tennis Team Championships on Thursday while the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s other two entries were eliminated.

The top-seeded Blue Streaks (14-0), who have won the last five and nine of the last 11 district 3A titles, were 3-1 winners over Muhlenberg at Racquet Club West. Avery Palandjian won at No. 1 singles while Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez didn’t lose a game at No. 1 doubles. Township also got a forfeit win at No. 2 doubles. Kayla Kurtz was leading 7-6, 2-2 at No. 2 singles when the match ended.

Sixth-seeded Hempfield (13-3) gave No. 3 Cumberland Valley all it could handle before falling 3-2 at Hershey Racquet Club. Grace Lehman rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Black Knights, whose only other losses were to unbeaten Manheim Township, and Alex Gregory won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3. Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendel had a very competitive No. 1 doubles match, falling 7-5, 6-4.

Also at Hershey Racquet Club, fourth-seeded Elizabethtown (14-2) fell to No. 5 Dallastown 3-1. Julia Anderson was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles for the Bears, who, like Hempfield, had only lost to Manheim Township prior to Thursday.

In the other 3A match, seventh-seeded New Oxford surprised No. 2 Hershey 3-1.

The 3A semifinals will be Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club, with Township taking on Dallastown at 2 p.m., followed by Cumberland Valley vs. New Oxford.

Class 2A

It was a quick exit for the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s two entries in the first round of the District Three Class 2A Girls Tennis Team Championships on Wednesday.

Lancaster Country Day (11-5) and Lancaster Catholic (7-6) each suffered 3-0 defeats. The Cougars, who were seeded fifth, fell to No. 4 Kennard-Dale while the eighth-seeded Crusaders lost to No. 1 Conrad Weiser.

At Racquet Club West, the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches were competitive, though Kennard-Dale needed just one win in each to close it out as the match ended. Country Day’s Sophia Babar trailed 6-3, 5-2 while Marissa Jacobs trailed 6-4, 5-2.

At Hershey Racquet, Catholic’s Gracie McMahon and Mae Raesner lost the first set 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, but were leading 5-1 in the second when the Scouts clinched the win.

Also winning Wednesday were No. 2 Trinity, 3-2 over West York, and No. 3 Wyomissing, 3-2 over Camp Hill.

