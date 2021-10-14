LL-Tennis_Flight008.jpg
Manheim Township’s Avery Palandjian plays against Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin during the Class 3A singles final of L-L Girls tennis flight championships at Cedar Crest high school in Lebanon Monday Oct. 11, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN

Defending champion Manheim Township survived in the first round of the District Three Class 3A Girls Tennis Team Championships on Thursday while the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s other two entries were eliminated.

The top-seeded Blue Streaks (14-0), who have won the last five and nine of the last 11 district 3A titles, were 3-1 winners over Muhlenberg at Racquet Club West. Avery Palandjian won at No. 1 singles while Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez didn’t lose a game at No. 1 doubles. Township also got a forfeit win at No. 2 doubles. Kayla Kurtz was leading 7-6, 2-2 at No. 2 singles when the match ended.

Sixth-seeded Hempfield (13-3) gave No. 3 Cumberland Valley all it could handle before falling 3-2 at Hershey Racquet Club. Grace Lehman rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Black Knights, whose only other losses were to unbeaten Manheim Township, and Alex Gregory won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3. Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendel had a very competitive No. 1 doubles match, falling 7-5, 6-4.

Also at Hershey Racquet Club, fourth-seeded Elizabethtown (14-2) fell to No. 5 Dallastown 3-1. Julia Anderson was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles for the Bears, who, like Hempfield, had only lost to Manheim Township prior to Thursday.

In the other 3A match, seventh-seeded New Oxford surprised No. 2 Hershey 3-1.

The 3A semifinals will be Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club, with Township taking on Dallastown at 2 p.m., followed by Cumberland Valley vs. New Oxford.

Class 2A

It was a quick exit for the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s two entries in the first round of the District Three Class 2A Girls Tennis Team Championships on Wednesday.

Lancaster Country Day (11-5) and Lancaster Catholic (7-6) each suffered 3-0 defeats. The Cougars, who were seeded fifth, fell to No. 4 Kennard-Dale while the eighth-seeded Crusaders lost to No. 1 Conrad Weiser.

At Racquet Club West, the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches were competitive, though Kennard-Dale needed just one win in each to close it out as the match ended. Country Day’s Sophia Babar trailed 6-3, 5-2 while Marissa Jacobs trailed 6-4, 5-2.

At Hershey Racquet, Catholic’s Gracie McMahon and Mae Raesner lost the first set 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, but were leading 5-1 in the second when the Scouts clinched the win.

Also winning Wednesday were No. 2 Trinity, 3-2 over West York, and No. 3 Wyomissing, 3-2 over Camp Hill.

