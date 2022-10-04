While there were some changes for the Manheim Township girls tennis team from last year to this year, winning another league title wasn’t one of them.

The Blue Streaks coasted to their eighth straight Lancaster-Lebanon League crown Tuesday at Hempfield recCenter with a 3-0 victory over Lancaster Country Day.

The matchup of two unbeatens was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at Donegal, but the inclement weather forced the move indoors with an earlier start.

Township (12-0) entered the season with a new coach, Carolyn Miller, who was an assistant last year. She took over for John Briner, who had a 63-4 record in his four years at the helm. And as with most years, there was player turnover.

But, led by senior Kayla Kurtz, it was the same-old, same-old for Township.

“It’s an amazing feeling, every single time,” Kurtz said of her fourth title with the Streaks. “It’s just so special.”

While the score seemed lopsided, it wasn’t quite that way on the court. The Streaks’ three points did come from straight-set wins, but the remaining two matches were into their third sets when the match was halted.

Kurtz started things off for Township, both as the No. 1 player and as the first to wrap up her match.

“We knew this team was very good and we had to come in knowing that we had to play our best to win this,” said Kurtz, who won 6-1, 6-2. “And we did.”

“I did not know that Kayla Kurtz is as tough as she is,” Lancaster Country Day coach Laura Athey said. “She did not miss a ball.”

Haley Miller took a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles, and the doubles team of Maya Lamichane and Camille Honrade won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

“I’ve lived here long enough to know Manheim Township is a perennial powerhouse; I knew they were going to be tough,” said Athey, whose team is 14-1. “But coming in ... I really had the belief that we had a shot, for sure.”

The Cougars’ Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards were even at one match apiece with Township’s Madeline and Catherine Sanchez at No. 1 doubles when the match was stopped, and Maggie Auman was all even with the Streaks’ Jade Miller 4-4 in their second set at No. 3 singles, after Miller won the first set 6-4.

“I didn’t know about (Country Day’s) players, so I wasn’t really sure ... what to expect, so I just told my girls to play how you know how to play, play your best and don’t make many unforced errors and we should be able to win,” Carolyn Miller said.

“I could definitely see some nerves out there on the court,” Athey said. “I could see a few getting overwhelmed by the occasion, which is completely normal, but the more you play these big matches, the better you get at playing them. I was very proud of the effort we gave.”

Next up for the L-L players is the league flight tournament, scheduled to begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Conestoga Valley and McCaskey. It continues Saturday and concludes Monday, with both days at CV.