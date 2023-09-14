Any air left in the suspense-filled balloon was quickly gone.

Manheim Central swept the three doubles matches en route to a 6-1 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two girls tennis match Thursday at Manheim.

Both teams entered the match unbeaten in the section. The Barons, who are the defending champions, improved to 4-0 in the section, 9-1 overall, while the Pioneers are 2-1, 7-2.

Manheim Central is tied for first with Elizabethtown, which is 4-0, 7-1. Those teams meet in the last match of the season, set for Sept. 25 at Manheim.

“This was very important because it will help us get into the (L-L) playoffs,” said the Barons’ No. 2 singles player, Sami Williams, whose 6-0, 6-3 win actually clinched the match. “I think I played really well in the first set; second set I had a good start, but a slow finish. ... I thought I was pretty consistent.”

Williams was also part of an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, along with Sydney Peters. They joined teammates Ava Graff and Ella Stauffer, who won 8-6 at No. 2, and Kayla Minnich and Regan Wiese, 8-5 winners at No. 3, in sweeping the doubles.

“I think they were steadier and they beat us to the net more,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Mark Trach said. “They did better at the net than we did.

“I thought our girls played well. I just think Central played much better.”

The doubles were obviously not runaways and the hard-fought wins sent Central on the way to the victory.

“We’re strong in doubles, we work on them all the time,” Manheim Central coach Kurtis Funk said. “I knew they would be close. If you can win those close ones, it makes all the difference. You always want to get two out of the three. If you only take one, it’s very hard to take three of the four singles.

“That’s what we were hoping and the kids — props to them, they executed.”

Other singles winners for the Barons were Ava Graff, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Ella Stauffer, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4.

Picking up the lone win for Lampeter-Strasburg was Kylie Gerhardt at No. 1. She lost the first set 6-4 after Peters rallied from a 4-1 deficit, but took the second set 6-2. Gerhardt then won the tiebreaker 10-4.

“My message to the team was you don’t need to do too much,” Funk said. “You can take the shot that’s right there for you. And they did. You don’t need to over-hit, you just need to put the ball in the right spot.”