Looks can be deceiving.

Thursday’s matchup between the Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central girls tennis teams had all the appearances of a key showdown in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The defending section champion Barons, however, walked away with a 6-1 win that left them tied with Elizabethtown at 4-0 in the section.

The score may have made it look easy, but some bounces here and there could have made for a different outcome, especially with Central taking all three doubles.

“I think we had to take at least two out of the three doubles,” L-S coach Mark Trach said after Thursday’s match. “They’re a good team and we were going to have trouble in singles. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any of the doubles, which spells disaster.”

The two undefeated teams now seem to be the cream of the crop — L-S does gets a shot at the Bears on Monday at E-town — but there’s a good chance they’ll meet for the section title on the last day of the regular season, Sept. 25.

“I always target E-town (as an important match),” said Manheim Central coach Kurtis Funk. “(Head coach Brenda McBride) always does such a good job. I really think we have very similar programs and philosophies.

“Every time we play, it’s very close.”

Of course, it only looks that way at this point.

Highs and lows

While both Manheim Central, which had one of its best seasons ever a year ago when it went 18-2, and Elizabethtown are riding high in Section Two at 4-0, they were each dealt a little dose of reality on Friday.

The Barons (9-2 overall) dropped a 4-1 decision to Exeter, a large Berks County school — the significance of the result is uncertain.

The Bears dropped to 7-2 with a 4-3 loss to Hempfield. The Black Knights are arguably the second-best team in Section One, giving eight-time league champion Manheim Township its closest section match on Tuesday, falling 5-2.

The Blue Streaks (4-0 Section One, 5-1), of course, are trying to extend their string of L-L titles, which currently stands at eight.

Hard to beat

Certainly riding high is defending Section Three champion and league runner-up Lancaster Country Day.

It’s hard to see the Cougars, who are 8-0, 4-0 in the section, having any lows before getting to the L-L League tournament. They already handed E-town, a likely tournament participant, a 7-0 whitewashing — though No. 4 singles went to a tiebreaker and two doubles matches were tight at 8-6.

So, it appears, LCD will coast into the postseason as the league’s only unbeaten team. The last section hurdle will likely be Friday, when the Cougars travel to Annville-Cleona, which is 4-1, 3-0. But before that, both teams first have matches on Monday and Wednesday.

While the Dutchmen have a tall task awaiting in Country Day on Friday, they appear to be in a good spot for the team tournament. They have already defeated Lancaster Catholic and Pequea Valley, teams just behind them having only lost to A-C in the section, and their other remaining matches are Columbia (Monday), Lancaster Mennonite (Wednesday) and Northern Lebanon, teams with a combined section record of 3-10 — the Vikings are 3-2.