The bottom half of the Class 2A singles bracket saw its top two seeds bumped after the first two rounds of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Tournament on Thursday.

Seventh-seeded Simon Domencic of Annville-Cleona pulled off the biggest upset so far, defeating No. 2 seed George Brubaker of Lancaster Catholic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in round two, played at Conestoga Valley. Domencic had to survive another three-setter in the first round, getting by Reece Girdharry of Lancaster Mennonite 6-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Domencic will go up against the other upset winner in 2A singles, Freddie Bloom of Lancaster Country Day, when action resumes Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at CV. The fifth seed knocked off No. 3 Wade Stoltzfus of Pequea Valley 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. Bloom only lost one game in his first-round match.

Bloom could be heading toward a showdown with his teammate and top seed, Nile Abadir. Abadir got a first-round bye and coasted to a 6-1, 6-1 win in the second round. He’ll take on No. 4 seed Akilan Murugesan of Donegal in Saturday’s semifinals. Murugesan won 7-5, 6-2 in round two after a bye.

Only one of the top four seeds failed to advance in Class 3A singles, also held at CV. Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng, the No. 6 seed, outlasted No. 3 Trent McBride of Elizabethtown 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 in the second round. Meng won 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

Meng will take on No. 2 seed Michael Georgelis of Manheim Township in Saturday’s semifinals. Georgelis didn’t lose a game in winning twice on Thursday.

In the top half, No. 1 seed Cooper Lehman of Hempfield and No. 4 Rocco Shkreli of Cedar Crest lost a combined three games in their two matches to reach the semis.

Only the first round was played in doubles Thursday, and all of the top four seeds advanced, five with byes.

Highlighting action in the lower flights, Flight Two will see two unseeded players in the semifinals, and only one of the top four.

Nick Keener of Manheim Township won two three-setters, beating No. 1 seed Steven Dupler of Elizabethtown 6-7, 6-0, 10-8 in the first round, then getting by Jazae Itegi of Pequea Valley 6-2, 4-6, 10-5. Itegi was also unseeded. Keener will take on No. 5 Andrew Reidenbaugh of Lampeter-Strasburg in Saturday’s semifinals. Reidenbaugh defeated fourth-seeded Max Hershey of Cocalico in the second round.

Colin Zucchi of Ephrata defeated second-seeded Eric Jordan of Hempfield 7-6, 7-6 in the second round and will take on second-seeded Lancaster Country Day’s Carson Weigle, who only lost three games in the first round and none in the second.

Action Saturday at CV includes the singles semifinals, and the second round and semifinals in doubles in all flights.