There were not a lot of surprises in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis this season.

Manheim Township wrapped up a seventh straight league title and sixth straight District Three Class 3A crown.

Penn Manor junior Catherine Rabatin notched her third Class 3A league and district titles.

And Lancaster Catholic junior Anna Millen repeated as both L-L and District Three Class 2A champion.

The Blue Streaks’ run of excellence was second to none in the league and district during head coach John Briner’s four years at the helm. During his tenure, they didn’t lose a match until reaching the state tournament, where they got as far as the semifinals twice, losing this year in the opening round. They finished 16-1, giving Briner a 63-4 record.

A big part of that success came from Avery Palandjian, who lost to Rabatin in this year’s league and district finals. The Blue Streaks senior included two District Three 3A titles and PIAA third-place finishes in doubles during her four years on the team.

Palandjian handed Rabatin her only defeat this season, 6-1, 4-6, 10-1 on Sept. 7, while Rabatin prevailed 6-4, 6-2 in the league final and 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 for the district title.

Township defeated Hempfield 3-1 to win the L-L title, then outlasted Cumberland Valley 3-2 in the district final.

“Winning leagues and districts is always our team goal and we were thrilled to achieve both our goals again,” said Briner, who said he’s stepping down as head coach, but will be an assistant for Carolyn Miller, who will assume the head coaching role next year after assisting him this year.

Millen had relatively easy times in winning the league and district 2A titles, topping senior Madeline Gerz of Lancaster Mennonite 7-5, 6-0 for the L-L crown and dropping just one game in the district final.

Gerz was one of two L-L players to reach the state tournament after thirdplace finishes in the District Three tournament, and both dropped their PIAA openers. Gerz lost 6-0, 6-0 while Manheim Township junior Kayla Kurtz fell 6-1, 6-0 to eventual state champion Esha Velaga of North Penn. Kurtz’s thirdplace finish gave the L-L a sweep of the district 3A singles state qualifiers.

L-L doubles teams didn’t fair terribly well, in part due to success in singles. Palandjian and Kurtz defeated Grace Lehman and Sophia Carson of Hempfield 6-3, 6-0 for the L-L Class 3A crown. Both Township players advanced to states in singles and could not compete in doubles.

Gerz and Sarah Steckbeck were 6-1, 7-5 winners over Maggie Auman and Sophia Barbar of Lancaster Country Day in the L-L League 2A final.

While Township was the dominant team in the league and district, others also had quite successful seasons.

Right behind the Streaks in Section One was Hempfield (13-3), which lost close matches to Township in the regular and L-L tournament. The Knights’ other loss was in districts, 3-2 to Cumberland Valley, which went on to lose by the same 3-2 score to Township in the district final.

Elizabethtown went 14-2 and 7-0 in Section Two, losing only to Township in the L-L tournament and Dallastown in districts.

Led by Millen, Lancaster Catholic (7-6) captured the Section Three crown.