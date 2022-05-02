• When: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, May 10-12.

• Who: Top eight teams in Classes 3A, 2A.

• Wednesday’s quarterfinals for Lancaster-Lebanon League teams: Class 3A — Manheim Township (12-3, No. 7 seed) at Cedar Crest (13-2, No. 2), 4:30 p.m. Class 2A — Hanover (11-2, No. 5) vs. Donegal (11-3, No. 4) at Racquet Club West (RCW), noon; Pequea Valley (12-3, No. 7) vs. Wyomissing (10-1, No. 2) at RCW, 1:30 p.m.; East Pennsboro (9-2, No. 8) at Lancaster Country Day (12-1, No. 1), 4:30 p.m.

• Remaining schedule: Thursday — two Class 3A quarterfinals. Monday and May 10 — Semifinals at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m. May 11 and 12 — Finals at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.; third-place matches at RCW, noon.

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Hershey. Class 2A — Lancaster Catholic.

• Notes: The Manheim Township at Cedar Crest quarterfinal pairing is a rematch of their L-L League Section One opener on March 25, which the Falcons won 5-2. ... Class 3A top seed Dallastown, which is 18-0, has beaten three L-L teams in the field: Cedar Crest (3-2), Manheim Township (5-0) and Lancaster Country Day (5-0). ... Manheim Township’s third loss was to Country Day in the L-L team tournament semifinals. ... The L-L’s three Class 2A entrants are all from Section Three. ... Two of Donegal’s three losses were to Country Day and Cedar Crest. ... Pequea Valley’s three losses were to Country Day, Donegal and Twin Valley, which is undefeated and the No. 4 seed in Class 4A.

• Next: District Three Singles Tournament, Friday and Saturday.

— Philip Glatfelter