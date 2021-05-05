• When: Friday, Saturday.

• Where: Racquet Club West (RCW) and Hershey Racquet Club (HRD).

• Who: Top 16 players in Class 3A and 2A.

• Schedule: Friday — First round and quarterfinals; Class 3A at HRC, 2 p.m., Class 2A at RCW, noon. Saturday — Semifinals, third-place matches and finals at HRC, 1 p.m.

• Top four seeds: Class 3A — 1. Andreas Wingert, Hershey; 2. Sammy Schwab, Central Dauphin; 3. Andy Chen, Hershey; 4. Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor. Class 2A singles — 1. Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Brady Burns, Pequea Valley; 3. Josh Pantaloni, Camp Hill; 4. Adam Warren, Trinity.

• First-round matchups (Lancaster-Lancaster League players): Class 3A — Chase Wilson, Ephrata, vs. Zach Schrader, Reading; Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, vs. Veraj Patel, Wilson; Charlie Robbins, Cedar Crest, vs. Cooper Wheeler, Red Lion; Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, vs. Daniel Wu, Dallastown. 3A alternates (L-L players) — 1. Andrew Rajaratnam, Manheim Central; 4. Maxwell Davis, Penn Manor.

Class 2A — Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, vs. Tate Frailey, Lancaster Mennonite; Miles Durrett, Lancaster Catholic, vs. Matt Fuentes, West York; Casey Hess, Annville-Cleona, vs. Brett Laughman, Bermudian Springs; Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, vs. Andy Snyder, Susquehannock.

• 2019 champions: Class 3A — Holden Koons, Dallastown. Class 2A — Jonah Rebert, Lancaster Country Day.

• Notes: There was no District Three tournament last year after the season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. … Ephrata’s Chase Wilson and Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin each competed in Class 3A in 2019, losing in the first round. Rabatin lost to this year’s No. 1 seed, Andreas Wingert of Hershey. … Wingert, who was seeded third, and Hershey teammate Andy Chen, this year’s third seed, each lost in the 2019 semifinals. … Second-seeded Sammy Schwab of Central Dauphin advanced to the 3A quarterfinals in 2019. … Nile Abadir joins Jonah Rebert in 2019 as the Class 2A No. 1 seed for Lancaster Country Day. … Third-seeded Josh Pantaloni of Camp Hill was the No. 4 seed in Class 2A in 2019. He lost to Rebert in the semifinals. … Lancaster Catholic’s Brendan McNamara finished second in 2019, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Rebert, who graduated last year. McNamara isn’t competing in singles this year. … Fourth-seeded Adam Warren of Trinity reached the Class 2A semifinals in 2019. … The top three in each class advance to the PIAA tournament.

• Next: District Three doubles tournament, May 14-15.