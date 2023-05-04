Pequea Valley outlasted Wyomissing 3-2 in a District Three Class 2A boys tennis team tournament quarterfinal match Thursday at Wyomissing.

It’s the second straight year the Braves ousted the Spartans in the first round, though last year was a big upset, with PV the seventh seed and Wyomissing No. 2. This year, the Braves (13-2) were fifth and the Spartans (10-1) fourth.

Pequea Valley advances to Monday’s semifinals, where it will be at No. 1 seed and defending champion Lancaster Country Day at 4 p.m. The Cougars won their match Wednesday; PV’s match was postponed to Thursday.

Country Day defeated the Braves 7-0 in their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener March 22.

In Class 3A, No. 6 seed Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4) was ousted by No. 3 Dallastown (15-2) 4-0. Their match was also postponed Wednesday.

The Wildcats are the defending 3A champions.

Atlantic League baseball

The Lancaster Barnstormers' opening week in 2023 has been less than kind.

True, the Stormers outhit visiting York on Thursday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium, registering a season-high 10 base knocks. However, the defending Atlantic League champs dropped their fifth game in their first six outings of the young season, a 5-3 loss in the rubber game of a three-game set.

Drew Mendoza led York with three hits Thursday, including two doubles. He also accounted for four RBIs. With runners at first and second in the second inning, the lefty DH launched his first double over the head of left fielder Ariel Sandoval to score Trey Martin and Troy Stokes Jr. Mendoza later scored on Alexis Pantoja's double to the left-center alley.

A third-inning base hit to right scored the final run off Lancaster starter Brandyn Sittinger (0-2). Mendoza’s final RBI came in the fifth, when his two-out fly ball to left fell behind Sandoval for an RBI double, plating Stokes, who'd reached on a walk.

Offensively for the Barnstormers, Sandoval sent a 433-foot home run to left-center to open the bottom of the second and pull Lancaster within two. In the third, Andretty Cordero doubled to left with two outs and scored on a single to center by Kelly Dugan. Trace Loehr doubled in the seventh and scored on a ground single up the middle by Melvin Mercedes. However, Lancaster left runners in scoring position in five different innings, and could get no closer.

Tom Sutera (1-0) earned the pitching win with 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for York, and Victor Capellan pitched a perfect ninth for his second straight save.

Lancaster will host the Lexington Counter Clocks in a 6:30 p.m. start Friday. Jared Lakind (0-0) will start for the Barnstormers.

AHL playoffs

The Hershey Bears rallied from a two-goal deficit Thursday against visiting Charlotte, scoring six straight en route to a 6-2 win in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division semifinals. Hershey defeated Charlotte 3-1 in the best-of-five series, and has advanced to the division finals, where they will await the winner of the series between Providence and Hartford.

The victory gave Hershey its first postseason series win since 2019.

Jake Wise opened the scoring two minutes into the contest, tapping in a cross-crease pass behind Hunter Shepard to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game. And Riley Nash scored at 7:54 on a deflection to put the Checkers up 2-0.

After a short pause to repair a glass panel along the ice, Mason Morelli put Hershey in the scoring column at 10:15 of the second period, when he drove the lane from the left side and beat Checkers goalie Mack Guzda.

Beck Malenstyn got the Bears even in the closing seconds of the period, when he and Joe Snively helped chip the puck into the neutral zone and team up for a 2-on-1. On entering the Charlotte end, Snively, lunging, found Malenstyn, who had a clean break to the net. He beat Guzda with a shot to the blocker side for his first of the postseason.

Aliaksei Protas put Hershey ahead for good at 8:59 of the third on a power-play goal. He added his second tally of the night less than two minutes later when he snuck a shot between the pads of Guzda and the right post at 10:57, with Sam Anas and Hendrix Lapierre assisting. Hershey wrapped it up with empty-net goals from Riley Sutter at 17:49 and Dylan McIlrath at 19:00.