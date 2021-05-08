HERSHEY — There was probably more pressure on Brady Burns than Nile Abadir as Saturday's District Three Boys Tennis Singles Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club wound to an end.

Sure, Abadir had the pressure of playing for the Class 2A title, which he won when his opponent retired because of an injury. But he had already qualified for the PIAA tournament.

Burns, on the other hand, needed to win his 2A third-place match to reach states. He started by dropping the first set and was trailing in the second in a match that would eventually last almost two grueling hours.

The Pequea Valley senior, however, found his stride and rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Adam Warren of Trinity.

It's a game of momentum and we both hit our strides at different times," said Burns. "There were a few times I'd win three games in a row and he'd win three games in a row. … I just caught my stride at the end."

Burns' ability to keep points alive, especially in the second set, and eventually win some of those points seemed to wear on his opponent.

"It was just momentum swings, and there was no rhyme or reason for any of them," Burns said. "Josh played an amazing match, and I just really had to pick up my play and I was able to find it."

Abadir was in control of his matches the whole day. The Lancaster Country Day sophomore and No. 1 seed defeated fourth-seeded Warren 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and was leading 6-1, 3-0 when No. 3 seed Josh Pantaloni of Camp Hill retired.

"It feels pretty amazing; it's a pretty unique experience I haven't been able to have before in high school tennis," said Abadir, who missed out on his freshman year after the 2020 spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm really glad that I've just been able to make it this far in my first season."

"I thought Nile came into this tournament really in a good spot," Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson said. "He had some confidence and some success in league play and, as you saw … our (Lancaster-Lebanon League) Section Three has some of the best tennis, as teams and also he saw some pretty good individuals."

Burns, who was seeded second, lost 6-1, 6-4 to Pantaloni in the semifinals.

"I tried not to think about (the pressure), but I did really, really want to qualify for states," Burns said of his third-place match. "Back in freshman year, I lost in a similar match for third place and sophomore year, I played doubles instead of singles. So I really wanted to qualify."

Burns will join Abadir at the state tournament in two weeks.

"It's a little bit of a wait; I wish it was a little closer," Abadir said. "I'm excited for it."

Penn Manor senior Curtis Rabatin, who was the lone remaining Lancaster-Lebanon League player in the Class 3A field, lost both matches Saturday and failed to reach the state tournament in singles — he'll still have a chance to advance in the team tournament or doubles.

Rabatin, who was seeded fourth, lost 6-1, 6-2 to eventual champion and No. 1 seed Andreas Wingert of Hershey in the semifinals and 6-2, 6-3 to No. 3 seed Sammy Schwab of Central Dauphin in the third-place match.

Wingert went on to defeat teammate Andy Chen, the No. 2 seed, 6-0, 6-1 in the final.