HERSHEY — Nile Abadir changed his approach for this year’s PIAA Class 2A boys tennis singles championships. Not so much his physical or strategic approach, but his mindset.

“I was trying to go into it this year with no pressure,” the Lancaster Country Day senior said. “I felt I carried a lot of pressure last year. I have no goals on how many rounds I make it to. I’m focused more on how I’m playing.”

Abadir’s play Friday afternoon was enough to get him to the state semifinals for the third straight year, after defeating Gavin Ferretti of Erie Cathedral Prep 6-1, 6-1 in a 44-minute quarterfinal.

By winning 20 of the first 23 points, Abadir rushed out to a 5-0 lead and was never threatened.

“I came out and I felt I was hitting all my spots (on my serve),” Abadir said. “And I was anticipating my returns.”

Abadir will play Severin Harmon of Sewickley Academy in the semifinals at 8 Saturday morning back at Hershey Racquet Club. The finals and the third-place match will be at 1 p.m. Aaron Sander of Lower Moreland and Austin He of Winchester-Thurston will meet in the other semifinal.

The Country Day doubles team of Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis, who were the District Three champions, will be in action at the same time. They defeated Jonah Ng and Hayden Hutchinson 6-2, 7-5 in the 2A quarterfinals. They clinched the match by breaking the serve of the Erie Cathedral Prep team in a four-point sweep of the final game.

Bloom and Georgelis will play Matt Getz and Adam Lang of Central Columbia in one semifinal.

Meanwhile, another Lancaster Country Day duo, Carson Weigle and Julian Clark, lost in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-3 to Julian Cassaba and Evan Anto of Springfield. The other semifinal is Springfield’s team versus Kevin McHale and Daniel Li of Masterman.

The Cougars made quick work of their first-round opponents. Abadir defeated Jackson Gillespie of Aquinas Academy 6-3, 6-1. Bloom and Georgelis downed Jonah Jasek and Steven Duing of South Park 6-1, 6-1. Weigle and Clark beat Anthony Messineo and Cole Piccirillo of Elk County Catholic 6-1, 6-1.

Also in 2A, Lancaster Catholic’s Stefo Billis dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision in the first round.

Class 3A

Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman will also be in the state semifinals, after a back-and-forth, 6-2, 7-5 win over Chait Krishna of Conestoga.

Lehman trailed 5-2 in the second set but managed to avoid a third set by taking the last five games.

“I just knew my main motive was not to take it to a third set,” said Lehman.

After making it 5-3, Lehman broke Krishna’s serve after enduring three deuces. That started a streak of 15 points that ended the game.

Lehman will face defending champion David Lindsay of Central Mountain in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. The other semi will be Brian Yi of Lower Merion against Mikkel Zinder of Council Rock South. The final and third-place matches will start at 3:30 p.m.

In the first round, it appeared Lehman would be in for a marathon match with Aaron Heinlein of McDowell, as they split the first eight games of the opening set. But after Lehman broke the District 10 champ’s serve to go up 5-4, the match was all his. He quickly closed out the first set, broke Heinlein’s serve again to open the second set and cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Lehman had been knocked out in the opening round last year.

“That was my main goal, to do better than last year,” Lehman said. “I was really happy with my first round and that gave me confidence in the second round.”