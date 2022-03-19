Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three boys tennis teams had plenty of success last season, and it’s likely those teams and players could have a repeat performance this year.

Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir went all the way to a PIAA Class 2A title last year, and Lancaster Catholic was Class 2A team champion. While Abadir is back, the Crusaders will have several shoes to fill, but, after going 21-0 in 2021, they may only need to reload.

Those are just two reasons why the section should remain potent and are a few of the things to watch this season in the L-L.

Solid section

Led by Abadir, Lancaster Country Day should again be a contender in the tough Section Three.

On the way to his state title, Abadir added league and District Three crowns in 2021 and, as just a junior, he could put two more of each of those titles on his resume before he graduates.

He stormed to the league and district crowns, not losing a set, before facing some stiffer competition at states. But he prevailed in three sets in both the semifinals and final. His final opponent, Nicolas Scheller of North Catholic, was just a junior last year.

While Cougars coach Chris Wilson knows what he has in singles play with Abadir, he directed any comments toward his team, including Fred Bloom, who joined fellow junior Abadir in winning the L-L 2A doubles title last year.

“We hope to try and be competitive against those teams (in Section Three), which are always deep in talent,” Wilson said in an email, referring to Catholic, along with Pequea Valley and Donegal.

Losing seasoned players such as Brendan McNamara, Miles Durrett and Ross Conway could make it difficult for Lancaster Catholic to have a performance like last year. But coach Mike Cannon feels seniors George Brubaker, Matt DeBord and Connor Ott, along with some promising freshmen, still give the Crusaders cause for optimism.

Pequea Valley’s Eric Burns, who lost three of his five singles players, also noted the tough competition in Three.

“Four Section Three teams (Pequea Valley, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Donegal) have been to state quarterfinals or better in the last two years,” he said, “including two state champions.”

The Braves won the state 2A title in 2019, when Country Day advanced to the semifinals. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More returning all-stars

Along with Abadir, Stefano Billis is the only returning all-league player. The senior earned the honor with Penn Manor last year, but is now playing at Warwick. Billis was also Section One Co-Player of the Year with teammate Curtis Rabatin, who has since graduated.

L-L Coach of the Year Jody Wilson of Ephrata will greet one of the four returning Section Two all-stars in her son, Lance. The sophomore and his older brother Chase, the section Co-Player of the Year, helped the Mountaineers to an unbeaten regular season and section title last season.

Other returning all-stars are:

Section One: Trent McBride, Elizabethtown, sr.; Charlie Robbins, Cedar Crest, jr.; Rocco Shkreli, Cedar Crest, jr.

Section Two: Adam Good, Cocalico, jr.; Weston Weaver, Lampeter-Strasburg, sr.; Yuji Wenger, Conestoga Valley, jr.

Section Three: Bloom.

Postseason experience

In addition to being on Lancaster Catholic’s state title team, Brubaker joined McNamara in taking the District Three Class 2A doubles title last year. They won their state opener before losing to the eventual state champions.

Billis won a first-round match in District Three Class 3A, losing to the eventual runner-up. He also advanced to the L-L 3A final before losing to Rabatin.

Lancaster Catholic was joined in the state 2A bracket by Donegal, which finished third in the district and won its PIAA first-round match. The Indians then lost to Masterman, which reached the final against Catholic.

Penn Manor placed third in Class 3A in the district and advanced to states, where the Comets lost their opener to eventual champion Lower Merion.

Cedar Crest’s Robbins took fourth in L-L 3A singles and teammate Garrett Muraika finished second in Flight 2 singles.

Lance Wilson joined his brother in taking second in the L-L 3A doubles, beating Robbins and Shkreli in the semifinals.

Teams to watch

While Section Three appears loaded, there certainly are some other teams to keep an eye on in the other two sections.

In One, Cedar Crest coach Mike Rohrbach returns his entire lineup from least year’s 12-4 team, led by Robbins, Shkreli and Muraika. And with two promising freshmen, “we are hoping to compete for section and league titles, and look to make noise on the district level too,” he said.

Elizabethtown coach Brenda McBride also returns virtually her entire lineup and hopes to “upset the pecking order and finish at or near the top of Section One,” she said.

Manheim Township’s Doug Pennington expects a promising freshman to step in at No. 1 singles, and has four experienced players to back him up.

Cocalico, Ephrata and Manheim Central look to be the top contenders in Section Two.

Though not among the Section Three elite, Northern Lebanon coach Russell Wallace is pleased with his team’s progression. After a roster of just one at the start of 2020 and seven last year, he has 12 on the squad this year.

Mark the calendar

Some potential key matches to look for this season:

Section One: Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown, April 11.

Section Two: Ephrata at Cocalico, March 30.

Section Three: Lancaster Catholic at Lancaster Country Day, April 8.

Other dates to keep in mind:

L-L tournaments: Team – April 21, 23, 26; singles and doubles – April 28, 30, May 2.

District Three tournaments: Team – May 4, 5, 9, 10, 11; singles – May 6-7; doubles – May 13-14.

PIAA tournaments: Team – May 17, 20, 21; singles and doubles – May 27-28.