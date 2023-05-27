HERSHEY — Freddie Bloom had an idea.

It turned out to be a pretty good one as he and Michael Georgelis teamed up to win the Class 2A doubles title at the PIAA boys tennis championships Saturday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club.

“It feels awesome,” Bloom said of the championship. “We had a couple of tough draws throughout the bracket, so we had to fight. But it feels great.”

Bloom played doubles most of the season with Lancaster Country Day teammate and No. 1 singles player Nile Abadir, who placed second in 2A singles Saturday. So when it came time to decide on what to do as the postseason progressed, Bloom talked Georgelis into the doubles plan.

“Mike and I were kind of in similar situations,” said Bloom. “Both had to decide whether to play singles or play doubles with each other. We just felt like it would be a cool opportunity to compete for district and state titles as a team. ... It was definitely a challenge going forward though. We had to keep focused, didn’t feel like it was handed to us at all. We definitely thought we had a chance.”

Georgelis, who competed in Class 3A last year while a member of the Manheim Township team, placed third in state singles a year ago. And as a sophomore, he will have two more chances to compete in singles.

So teaming up with Bloom made a lot of sense.

“It’s great to win a state title, especially with Freddie,” Georgelis said. “I really like playing with him; he’s a great player. I’m super happy to win a state title.”

They lost just two games in winning the district title, earning the crown after teammates Carson Weigle and Julian Clark defaulted when Weigle suffered a back injury in the semifinals.

It wasn’t a lot different in states, as they lost just five games in three of the four matches. That included a 6-0, 6-1 win over Julian Casabon and Eoin Anto of District One champ Springfield in the final; they won 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

“Our games, I think, work together really well,” said Georgelis.

Their toughest match was actually a 6-2, 7-5 quarterfinal win over Jonah Ng and Hayden Hutchinson of Cathedral Prep.

“We played a great player in Jonah; he’s a fighter and he made it hard,” said Bloom, who lost to Ng 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (4) in the 2A singles quarterfinals last year. “Kind of a revenge match. It was a good feeling to get one back on him. But he’s a good guy.”

It was the last hurrah for Bloom and Abadir, who are both seniors. While Bloom got his title, Abadir settled for second, giving him a gold (as a sophomore), silver and bronze (last year) — there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just processing, not the loss, but being done with high school tennis,” said Abadir of his outstanding career. “I’m really grateful to the community, my teammates, other teams I’ve played against, they all have been very supportive of me throughout. I’m really happy, looking back over these four years.”

Abadir was dominant in his career, which included three Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 2A titles. But he went up against a player who was playing on another level in Lower Moreland’s Aaron Sandler.

“I’ve known Aaron since I was 10, 11 years old, playing in the USTA. He’s always been a great player,” said Abadir, who had lost to Sandler in the state team tournament final, which the Cougars ended up winning 3-2. “I knew how good he was.”

Sandler was a 6-1, 6-1 winner in both the team tournament and Saturday’s final. Both players won their semifinals by identical 6-0, 6-2 scores.

“I played well; I didn’t play bad,” said Abadir, who will attend Northwestern next year and study applied math and economics, but doesn’t plan to play tennis. “He deserves it.”

Also competing Saturday was Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman, who finished fourth in Class 3A singles. Lehman, who has won two L-L and District Three crowns, bowed out in the first round of last year’s state tournament.

“I definitely think I worked harder this year,” the sophomore said. “I just wanted to see better results, and obviously they came. ... My serve definitely was a huge improvement.”

Lehman lost 6-2, 6-1 to Central Mountain’s David Lindsay, who was the defending champion, in the semifinals and 6-3, 6-1 to Brian Yi of Lower Merion in the third-place match.

Lindsay was edged 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the 3A final by Mikkel Zinder of Council Rock South

“I was happy with getting past those first two (rounds),” said Lehman. “And then playing against David, obviously the defending champion, there’s nothing really I can do, he’s such a good player.”

In Class 3A doubles, Palmyra brothers Aidan and Mahaffey won by injury default when one of Conestoga’s players couldn’t continue after being hit in the head during the semifinals.