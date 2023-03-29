The look on Trent Hoffmaster’s face told the story.

When asked about his impression of the Lancaster Country Day boys tennis team, his eyes grew wide, somewhat with disbelief.

That from the coach of a Donegal team that could be the second-best in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, which the Cougars handled with ease, 7-0, Wednesday at Mount Joy.

“I’ve been coaching in the league for 25 years and I’ve never seen a more dominant top four guys,” Hoffmaster said. “This team’s destined for states.”

It’s still early — it was just LCD’s third section match and Donegal’s second — but it’s hard to imagine another team in the section faring any better than the Indians.

“I think, under the circumstances, they performed well,” Hoffmaster said of his team, which is 3-2, 1-1 in the section. “I was really happy with what I saw at two and three doubles. Those are both new combinations this year. ... I’m very happy with where we’re at.”

Even with that determination of how well his team played, Donegal players managed to win just three games. Interestingly enough, two of those games were won at No. 1 singles, where the Indians’ Akilan Murugesan lost 6-2, 6-0 to two-time L-L Class 2A champion Nile Abadir.

Bo Moose won the other game at No. 3 singles, where he lost to Freddie Bloom, who was last year’s runner-up to Abadir at both the L-L and District Three 2A tournaments. But Bloom is now at No. 3 singles for LCD (4-0, 3-0) after former Manheim Township player Michael Georgelis transferred and took over at No. 2.

All Georgelis did last year was finish runner-up in the league and third in the district — in Class 3A, as a freshman.

“They’re a pretty tough team. It was good we were able to come through as a team,” Georgelis said of Wednesday’s match.

“We’re looking pretty good,” he added about his team. “If we keep playing as a team, we should go pretty far.”

Carson Weigle won at No. 4 singles.

Things were closer in doubles, though defending L-L 2A champions Abadir and Bloom won 8-0 at No. 1. Weigle and Julian Clark defeated Noah Rohrer and Alex Monchik 8-4 at No. 2 while Ivan Bene and Gavin Georgelis, Michael’s younger brother, beat James Turbedsky and Moose 8-6 at No. 3.

“Trent’s done a nice job here,” Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson said. “His No. 1 and No. 2 (Landon Keller) players, every year they continue to get better. ... We knew it’s going to be tough every time we come here.”

In addition to its L-L and District Three titles, Country Day finished second in the state in 2A last year.

“The team they played in the final last year (Masterman), I think most of those guys are back,” Hoffmaster said. “But with the addition of Michael, I really find them hard to beat.”