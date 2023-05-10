HERSHEY — Lancaster Country Day won its second consecutive District Three Class 2A boys team tennis championship with a 3-0 sweep of Conrad Weiser on Wednesday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club.

In the 3A final, Dallastown defeated Cedar Crest 3-2.

In the 2A championship, Lancaster Country Day (17-0) made quick work of the Scouts (18-1). Michael Georgelis took just 26 minutes to sweep the No. 2 singles contest 6-0, 6-0 over Jiovany Garcia to put Lancaster Country Day up quickly.

“Michael played phenomenal,” Cougars head coach Chris Wilson said. “He was off the court before anyone else. He was on fire today.”

Just 17 minutes later, Freddie Bloom made it 2-0 for the Cougars with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Colin Clabaugh in the No. 3 singles match. Bloom did have to earn it at the end, enduring three deuces in the final game of the second set.

Nile Abadir provided the clinching team point, winning the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-1 over Armaan Malik. Abadir is also the District Three Class 2A singles champion.

“Nile played well,” Wilson said. “His opponent certainly came out to get four games in the first set. (Abadir) was going to have to make adjustments.”

Though Abadir may have had to adjust after the tight first set, Wilson did not try to have any of his players alter their game unless necessary.

“At this point in the season, you’re not going to change very much,” Wilson said. “You hope they can imprint their style of play on the match.”

The two doubles matches were suspended in the second set once the Cougars clinched the match. In No. 1 doubles, Conrad Weiser’s Eric Yazemboki and Reed Kopcik led Carson Weigle and Julian Clark 6-4, 1-4. At No. 2 doubles, Lancaster Country Day’s Ivan Bene and Andrew Yanero led Adam Noll and Adam Pearson 6-3, 3-0.

It was the fourth district title in Lancaster Country Day team history. The Cougars won last year’s matchup with the Scouts 3-2.

In Wednesday’s Class 2A third-place match in Kinzers, Pequea Valley earned a spot in the PIAA tournament courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Hanover. The Braves got wins from Wade Stoltzfus at first singles, Cole Stoltzfus at second singles and Joel Peifer and Cole McEvoy at first doubles.

Class 3A

Like the 2A contest, this title was decided by a sweep in the singles matches.

Dallastown’s Hayden Koons and Andrew Chronister won their matches fairly quickly. Chronister won the No. 2 singles contest 6-1, 6-1 over Rocco Shkreli, and then Koons took the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-1 over Viseth Meng.

The other three matches were still in progress for 30 minutes after that, but momentum was with Dallastown (17-2) on all the courts by that point.

The clinching match was delivered by left-hander Jacob Horn at No. 3 singles, as he defeated Joe Shkreli 6-3, 6-4.

Although the gold medal and trophy were settled, the doubles matches were allowed to be played to competition, as there were no events following the 3A contest. This allowed Cedar Crest (15-1) to post a come-from-behind victory in No. 2 doubles. After trailing 4-1 in the third set, Ben Sheffield and Ryan Glover won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 over Ethan Sult and Nirvan Joshi.

The No. 1 doubles match lasted over two hours, with Charlie Robbins and Isaac Wolfe gaining an extra team point for the Falcons with a 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1) decision over Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel.

It was sixth title overall and second in a row for Dallastown, which defeated Palmyra 3-0 a year ago in the final.

In Wednesday’s Class 3A third-place match in Mechanicsburg, Manheim Township locked up the third seed in the PIAA tournament with a 3-2 win over Cumberland Valley. The Blue Streaks secured the victory thanks to wins at first and second doubles by Jake Palandjian and Chris Hager, and Peter Sanchez and Jack Reynolds, respectively. And Kurt Chiong took a win at first singles by default.

The team state tournament begins with first-round contests around the state next Tuesday and returns to the Hershey Racquet Club next Friday and Saturday for the last three rounds.